Xiaomi Redmi Go massive leak: Official render and full specs hit the web

Lately, we have been coming across several reports regarding a new budget smartphone from the Xiaomi stable - the Redmi Go. This is speculated to be an Android Go smartphone. From the recent reports, we have seen that this smartphone has been certified in a number of markets. A few days back, it received the certification in Thailand tipping at an imminent launch. Now, it looks like this device could be launched initially in the Philippines.

The official Facebook page of Xiaomi Philippines has shared a post teasing the launch of a new smartphone. The post comes with the hashtag #GoSmartDoMore. Besides this, a Philippino blog Revu.com.ph (via Slashleaks) citing a tip suggests that the upcoming smartphone has been listed on the online store Lazada. The listing includes a poster revealing the complete specifications of the Redmi Go. This poster also shows the tag line Go Smart, Do More hinting that both are the same devices.

Xiaomi Redmi Go specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Go is believed to be a redesigned variant of the Redmi 4A/Redmi 5A. It is likely to feature lesser RAM and storage capacity. And, it is likely not to feature a rear-facing speaker as seen in these phones.

When it comes to specifications, the Xiaomi Android Go smartphone is likely to arrive with a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. As it is an Android Go smartphone, it is likely to arrive with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage space. It is likely to arrive with a dedicated microSD card slot supporting a maximum of 128GB of expandable storage space.

For imaging, it is believed that this device might arrive with an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash and HDR. The selfie camera is likely to be a 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The render shows that the rear camera will be placed at the top left corner.

The connectivity aspects are said to include Bluetooth 4.1, a micro USB port, single-band WiFi, 4G LTE and dual-SIM support. The dual VoLTE and dual 4G connectivity might differ based on the markets. It is said to run Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) instead of Android Pie (Go Edition). A 3000mAh battery could power the smartphone along with a 5V/1A charger.

As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing of this Xiaomi smartphone. In India, we can expect it to be priced under Rs. 5,000. Already, a report speculates that the India launch could happen in Q1 2019.