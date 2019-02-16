Xiaomi Mi 9 camera specs confirmed by Lei Jun

Xiaomi Mi 9, the next flagship smartphone from the company is all set to be unveiled on February 20. While we are just a few days ahead of the announcement, we have come across confirmations that the smartphone will feature a new holographic display technology and the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Now, the Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed the camera specifications of this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone. The executive has detailed the camera specifications of the device with the aperture and other details.

Xiaomi Mi 9 camera specs

As per the company's CEO, the Mi 9 might arrive with a triple camera module at its rear. This camera setup is said to feature a 48MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.75, 6P lens, 4-in-1 pixel binning technology and Sony IMX586 sensor. The secondary 12MP telephoto sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 6P lens and 2x lossless zoom. The third camera sensor is a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens with an 117-degree lens, 6P lens and 4cm macro support.

Moving on to its front, this smartphone from Xiaomi will have a waterdrop notch that will house the selfie camera. The selfie camera is a 20MP sensor with support for AI brauty features for perfect looking selfies.

Camera samples

In the meantime, Xiaomi co-founder Lin Bin shared a new camera sample of the Mi 9. This camera sample has been taken using the 16MP ultra-wide angle lens with its anti-distortion algorithm for a perfect shot.

Previously, the leaked renders of the smartphone showed a camera bump. Now, the company has confirmed that the smartphone's camera part has 243 square millimeters of Sapphire Glass protection along with stainless steel wrapped around it to protect the lenses from getting scratched. The chin of the Mi 9 measures 3.6mm wide and is 40% narrower than that on its predecessor. This is touted to be possible with an improved internal design.