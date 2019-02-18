Xiaomi Mi 9 rumor roundup: Here’s everything we know so far

Xiaomi Mi 9 is all set to see the light of the day on February 20 at an event in China. Later the same day, the Samsung Galaxy S10 flagship lineup will be announced in San Francisco. While we are just a day away from the unveiling of this flagship smartphone, several details regarding its specifications and features have been revealed by the company.

From the leaked information and teasers, we have got to know several details including its possible specifications and alleged pricing. Even a set of official renders have given us a glance at the elegant design of the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 9 rumor roundup

As a lot of details are out, it could be a little confusing for the Mi fans to keep a track of all these. So, here we have come up with a rumor roundup that collates all the details in one place.

Display

The Xiaomi Mi 9 will adorn a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel from Samsung topped with Corning Gorilla 6 protection. This screen will have a FHD+ resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels and 600 nits brightness. It is also said to arrive with a high screen-to-body ratio of 90.7%, which is the highest among the Xiaomi smartphones. It is touted to be bright and visible even under direct sunlight and optimized for game and night mode features. Also, it is teased to arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Internals

Talking about its innards, this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is said to be the most powerful smartphone to be launched by the Chinese brands till date. Well, the reason is that it will use the Snapdragon 855 SoC ahead of the rest. This processor will be teamed up with 6GB and 8GB RAM for the standard versions while the Mi 9 Explorer Edition with a see-through rear cover is likely to be paired with a whopping 10GB of RAM.

Triple rear cameras

A few days back, the company had confirmed the camera specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 9 giving us an idea of what we can expect from this smartphone. Going by the same, the Mi 9 will feature a triple camera setup at its rear with a primary 48MP sensor with pixel binning technology. The other camera sensors are said to be a 12MP telephoto lens and a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens.

Fast charging

Word is that the Mi 9 will arrive with a 3500mAh battery. Though it is smaller in terms of capacity than the Redmi Note 7, it is said that this smartphone will support 32W fast charging, thanks to Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 support and 20W rapid wireless charging support, which was recently certified.

5G support

Later this year, there are claims that the 5G networks will be deployed in some countries. Eventually, we can expect the Xiaomi Mi 9 to also arrive with 5G support in some countries. The expectations are stronger as it uses the Snapdragon 855 SoC, which comes with the Qualcomm X50 model designed to support 5G networks.

Xiaomi Mi 9 price

Recently, the alleged pricing of the Xiaomi Mi 9 was leaked online via a promotional poster. Going by the same, the regular variant of the Mi 9 is said to be priced starting from 3499 yuan (approx. Rs. 37,000) and the Mi 9 Explorer Edition with a transparent back cover is likely to be priced at 5999 yuan (approx. Rs. 63,000). Notably, this is the rumored pricing of the smartphone in its home market China and we are yet to know its global pricing.

Other rumors

Talking about the other specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 9 is speculated to flaunt a 24MP selfie camera at the front. This smartphone might not arrive with a 3.5mm headphone jack and rumors point out at an Apple AirPod-like wireless earphones in the making. As it is the next-generation flagship model, it is speculated to be launched with MIUI 11 but there is no confirmation regarding the same.

Also, recent reports have tipped that this smartphone might feature Game Turbo with interesting gaming-centric features. It has also been teased to arrive with a 12 x 17 high-quality super-linear speaker, which is one of the largest to be used by smartphones.

Given the announcement of the Mi 9 is pegged for February 20, we can expect more details to surface online soon.