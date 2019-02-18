Xiaomi Mi 9 massive leak: Will feature high screen-to-body ratio

Xiaomi Mi 9, the next-generation flagship smartphone from the Chinese company is all set to be unveiled on February 20. As its announcement is nearing, the company's executives have been taking to the internet to reveal its key features and design. Already, they have teased a few aspects such as the presence of the Snapdragon 855 SoC and detailed the camera specifications of the device. Now, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has teased the device shedding light on more specifications.

Xiaomi Mi 9 specs and features teased

Going by the recent teaser, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is said to flaunt a high screen-to-body ratio of 90.7%. Notably, the screen-to-body ratio of its prequel - the Mi 8 is 83.66% and that of Apple iPhone XS Max is 84.29%.

Besides this, the Mi 9 display is said to measure 6.4 inches and is an AMOLED panel from Samsung. This display will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and flaunt a FHD+ resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels and a brightness of 600 nits. The screen will be optimized for night mode and game mode as well.

When it comes to the display of the Mi 9, the Lei mentions that it will look better even under bright sunlight due to the second-generation sun screen assuring better color reproduction. Eventually, the screen is bright enough to be seen even under direct sunlight. Besides this, he had also shared a photo showing the Mi 9's in-display fingerprint sensor, which is touted to be 25% faster than that of the previous generation model.

Expected specifications

We have already seen the expected specifications of Xiaomi Mi 9. Going by the same, the smartphone will arrive with a triple camera setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens and a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens. The device will also arrive in an Explorer Edition variant featuring a transparent back as its predecessor and offering 10GB RAM and 512GB storage space.