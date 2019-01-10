ENGLISH

Xiaomi announces Mi Soundbar for Rs 4,999 in India

The soundbar will be up for grabs via Mi.com and Mi Home stores starting 12 noon on January 16, 2019, in India.

By

    Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant is no doubt the most preferred brands when it comes to the smartphones in India. And it's not just the smartphones in which the company has expertise in. There are a number of other consumer electronics products which are manufactured by the company such as smart TVs, smart wearables and others. The company has teased its new smartTV lineup launch in India today. The latest smart TVs introduced by the company include the Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch TVs. The company has also introduced a Mi Soundbar to complement the new TV lineup.

    Xiaomi has designed the Mi Soundbar keeping in mind the needs of audio enthusiasts and the soundbar is said to complete the home audio experience for the users. With the launch of the Mi Soundbar, the company has ventured in the home entertainment segment in the country.

    Xiaomi Mi Soundbar specifications:

    In terms of specifications, the Mi Soundbar is packed with a total of eight drivers. The Soundbar comes with two 2.5-inch woofers for the mids, four passive radiators for enhanced bass and balanced lows, for better highs the soundbar has two 20mm dome tweeters

    As for the connectivity, the smartphone offers multiple connectivity options, five in total including the wired and wireless connectivity options. The device comes with Bluetooth, S/PDIF, Line-In, AUX, and Optical connectivity options, all of the aforementioned connectivity aspects allows the soundbar to connect with most of the TVs available in the market. Besides, the Bluetooth connectivity will allow users to connect the soundbar with wireless devices supporting Bluetooth connectivity such as smartphones and tablets.

    As for the pricing, the Xiaomi Mi Soundbar carries a price tag of Rs 4,999. The soundbar will be up for grabs via Mi.com and Mi Home stores starting 12 noon on January 16, 2019, in India.

