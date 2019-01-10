Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch, Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch launched starting from Rs. 22,999

Lately, Xiaomi teased the launch of a new smart TV in India to happen today. This comes as no surprise as the company recently slashed the pricing of the Mi TV 4A 32 and the Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 32 Pro in the country. Well, the latest offerings that were launched by the company are the Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch models.

After disrupting the smartphone market, the company is all set to bring about a revolution in the smart TV industry with the launch of these new TVs. They intend to make smart TVs accessible to everyone. The company follows three principles for its success in the smart TV industry - content first approach, consistent user interface and customization for India. The Mi TVs run the PatchWall OS is a one-of-its-kind smart TV OS that brings content from several content partners and set-top boxes and make it accessible on the home page of the TV.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch

Talking about the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch, it flaunts a 55-inch 4K UHD HDR 10-bit display with a resolution of 4840x2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The TV uses a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor clocked at 1.5GHz and Mali-450 GPU clocked at 750MHz. This TV offers a big TV viewing experience with a beautiful design, great display and intuitive user experience. It comes with a metallic gray design for a premium look and the bezels measure just 11mm.

It supports lossless FLAC audio format by default. It is bundled with a 12-button Mi remote with Bluetooth and a dedicated voice button. It also helps in changing channels on the set-top box. It is based on the Android 8.1 Oreo TV OS topped with PatchWall OS. There are features sch as Dynamic Background and the Screen Off Feature. It has inbuilt Play Store, Chromecast and YouTube.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch

This new 43-inch TV comes with flagship quad-core 64-bit Amologic chipset, 1GB of RAM and 8GB storage space. It has 3 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, A/V, Wi-Fi, Ethernet and more. It has a powerful 20W speakers with DTS Codec support. It comes with the same user experience with PatchWall OS as the 55-inch model and features inbuilt Play Store, Chromecast and YouTube.

Price and availability

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch is priced at Rs. 39,999 and the Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch is priced at Rs. 22,999. The two new Xiaomi smart TVs will be available from January 15 at 12 PM via Mi.com, Mi Home and Flipkart.