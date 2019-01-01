Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32 & Mi TV 4C Pro 32 receives permanent price cut

Good news for Xiaomi smart tv fans, as the company has brought down the prices of the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32 and the Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 32 Pro on the first of January 2019.

New prices

After the price cut, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32 becomes the most affordable smart-television from the company, which is now available for Rs 12,499 on Mi.com after a price cut of Rs 1,500. Similarly, the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32 has also received a price cut of Rs 2,000, and currently available for Rs 13,999. These prices will also be applicable on Xiaomi Mi Homes and official Xiaomi stores.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A was launched in India for 15,999 and the recently launched Mi TV 4C Pro came with a price tag of Rs 16,999. The new MRP for the Mi TV 4A 32 and the Mi TV 4C Pro 32 is Rs 14,499, and Rs 14,999, respectively.

As the name suggests, these are the 32-inch smart televisions from Xiaomi with HD (720p) LED display. The one significant difference between the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32 and Mi TV 4C 32 is the operating system.

The Xiaomi Mi 4A 32 runs on custom PatchWall OS from Xiaomi, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 4C Pro 32 comes with Android TV OS based on Android 8 Oreo with an option to use PatchWall OS.

Smart and compact televisions from Xiaomi

These televisions are for those who are in search of a compact smart television under Rs 20,000 price mark. These smart-televisions from Xiaomi comes with all the features that we might expect from a smart tv, including support for Wi-Fi and LAN for internet connectivity.

Users can use these televisions as a standalone device, or one can use these as monitors to connect computers and gaming consoles using dual HDMI port.