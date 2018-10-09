Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro and 4A Pro up for grabs first time in India: Price and offers

Xiaomi is all set to put its 32-inch Mi TV 4C Pro and 49-inch Mi TV 4A Pro models up for grabs today in India. The sale will kick start on Mi.com and Amazon.in. The company has recently launched its three new TVs in India during an event in Bengaluru and these are two out of the three. Both the newly launched TVs will be first made available for the Amazon Prime members at 9 PM on October 9 (today). Fro, other users, the sale will kick start on October 10 at 11 am. However, the official website will start selling the device starting at 9 pm on October 9.

Mi TV 4C Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro price

Mi TV 4C Pro 32-inch model launched with a price tag of Rs 14,999 in India. On the other side, the Mi TV 4A Pro 49-inch variant is priced at Rs 29,999. Both the smart TVs will be available for sale in Black colour option. As mentioned above, both the smart LED TVs will be up for grabs on Amazon.in and Mi.com. As a part of the festive season sales, the company is also offering an extended 2-year warranty on the TVs, but do note that this offer will be valid till October 15.

Mi TV 4C Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro specifications

The Mi TV 4C Pro comes with a 32-inch HD Ready LED display with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels. The display panel carries a 60Hz refresh rate and the response time is 6.5ms. The viewing angle of the LED TV is 178 degrees. On the software part, it runs on a custom version of PatchWall UI with Android TV. Under the hood, the smart TV is powered by a quad-core 64-bit AmLogic Cortex A53 processor clocked up to 1.5GHz. The Mi TV $C Pro is backed by a 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

The smart TV comes with dual 10W stereo speakers along with DTS-HD audio technology. On the connectivity part, it offers 2 USB 2.0 ports, 3 HDMI ports (including 1 ARC), 1 AV port, 1 Ethernet port, Bluetooth v4.2, and single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

The Mi TV 4A Pro flaunts a bigger 49-inch full-HD LED panel with a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels. The screen carries a 60Hz refresh rate and 6.5ms response time. The viewing angle of the smart TV is 178 degrees. Under the hood, it is powered by a quad-core AmLogic Cortex A53 processor clubbed with 2GB of RAM, 8GB of eMMC storage, along with the Mali-450 GPU. On the connectivity part, this one also offers the same as the Mi TV 4C Pro.