Xiaomi to launch a 65-inch smart 4K HDR tv on the 10th of January

Xiaomi India started to tease the launch of a new smart television in India. And now, the company has officially confirmed that the company will launch the smart television on the 10th of January 2019.

As of now, there is no information on the exact features and specifications of the upcoming smart television from Xiaomi. Considering the leak, the company is most likely to launch a 65-inch 4K HDR television.

It's time to go from small to big. Make space, #TheBiggerPicture unveiling on 10th Jan, at 11 AM. pic.twitter.com/YYVw58D2G8 — Mi TV India (@MiTVIndia) January 5, 2019

Xiaomi has already launched two 4K smart television in India with 55-inch screen size, and the 65-inch 4K television is expected to be the most expensive Xiaomi tv in India. The company is teasing the television launch with a hashtag #TheBiggerPicture, which re-affirms the launch of a big smart television from the company.

Xiaomi is most likely to launch the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 65-inch in India, which is already available in China for 5,999 Yuan (Rs 62,000), and the same is expected to cost around Rs 70,000 in India.

Just like the recently launched Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Pro series, the upcoming Mi Television is expected to come with Android TV OS with a smart remote with voice search support. What do you think about the upcoming smart television from Xiaomi? Are you ready to spend upwards of Rs 50,000 for the Xiaomi tv? Share your views in the comment box.