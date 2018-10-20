Xiaomi Mi TV 4A with 58-inch 4K HDR display officially launched for Rs 30,000

Xiaomi has launched yet another smart television in the home market under the Mi TV 4 series. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A is a 58-inch 4K television with smartphone features at a fantastic price tag.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 58-inch is already available for pre-order Xiaomi official website for 2999 Yuan (Rs 30,000), which makes it the one of the most affordable 4K television from the company. As of now, there is no information on the price or the launch date of the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 58-inch what so ever.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 58-inch specifications and features

As the name suggests, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 58-inch comes with a 58-inch IPS LED (3840 x 2160p) screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz and 178 degrees of viewing angle. The television also supports HDR content (HDR 10) with a static contrast ratio of 5000:1. The built-in speakers on the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A do support Dolby Audio and DTS-HD sound. In terms of design, the Mi TV 4A has minimal bezels on all four sides, similar to the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Pro.

An Amlogic T962 64-bit quad-core processor powers the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 58-inch with a clock speed of 1.5 GHz, coupled with 2 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of internal storage with an option to expand storage via USB-A port using a hard disc or a pen-drive to store additional content.

With respect to connectivity, the Mi TV 4A comes with a Bluetooth 4.2 and also supports dual channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz) for high-speed internet connectivity. The latest smart television from Xiaomi also has a wide selection of I/O with three HDMI port, 2 USB-A ports and an AV port to connect the old-school setup box.

The television runs on Android Open Source OS with Patch Wall UI on top with a Bluetooth remote with support for voice search. The Mi TV 4A 58-inch also comes with features like a dedicated app store, support for miracast, and an S/PDIF port for lossless audio output.

Overall, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 58-inch is an excellent television, especially at the asking price of Rs 30,000. We hope that Xiaomi will launch the Mi TV 4A with 58-inch 4K display in India as well.

