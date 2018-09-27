Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro, & Mi TV 4C Pro officially launched: Price starts at Rs 14,999

Related Articles
Xiaomi has officially launched three new smart televisions in India on the 27th of September. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro, Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro, and the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Pro are the latest series of smart televisions from Xiaomi, which ships with a brand new Wall Patch UI with Google Play store with Google Voice Search.
- The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Pro with 55-inch 4K HDR LED screen retails in India for Rs 49,999 and goes on sale on 10th October on Flipkart and Mi.com.
- The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro with 49-inch FHD+ retails in India for Rs 29,999 and will be available from 9th of October.
- The Xiaomi Mi TV 4C with 32-inch HD Ready display will be available in India for Rs 14,999 and will be available from the 9th of October from Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi stores.
Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Pro specifications
The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Pro has a 55-inch 4K LED HDR display with narrow bezel design. In terms of I/O, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Pro offers triple HDMI port, dual USB port, LAN port, and audio out. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Pro runs on custom Patch Wall OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo TV OS with a 20W speaker.
At the price of Rs 49,999, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Pro is one of the best smart televisions available in India.
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro specifications
The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro has a 49-inch HDR LED display with FHD (1080p) resolution which also runs on PatchWall based on Android TV (Android Oreo) with a similar 20W speaker setup. In terms of I/O, the Mi TV 4A Pro has three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and a LAN port. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro retails in India for Rs 29,999 on Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Homes.
The Mi TV 4 Pro and the Mi TV 4A Pro comes with Google Play store with support for Amazon Prime videos, YouTube etc. One can install any app available on Google Play Store on the Mi TV 4A Pro, 4C Pro, and the 4 Pro. The Mi TV 4 Pro and the Mi TV 4A are running on Amlogic 64-bit processor with 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage.
Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro specifications
The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro has a 49-inch HD+ LED display with HD (720p) resolution which also runs on PatchWall based on Android TV (Android Oreo) with a similar 20W speaker setup. In terms of I/O, the Mi TV 4C Pro has three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and a LAN port.
The Mi TV 4C Pro comes with Amlogic processor with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage. The Mi TV 4C Pro also supports Google Play Services with Google Voice search. For the price of Rs 14,999, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro is the one of the most affordable smart television in India.