Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro, & Mi TV 4C Pro officially launched: Price starts at Rs 14,999

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Pro has a 55-inch 4K LED HDR display with narrow bezel design. In terms of I/O, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Pro offers triple HDMI port, dual USB port, LAN port, and audio out. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Pro runs on custom Patch Wall OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo TV OS with a 20W speaker.

At the price of Rs 49,999, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Pro is one of the best smart televisions available in India.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro has a 49-inch HDR LED display with FHD (1080p) resolution which also runs on PatchWall based on Android TV (Android Oreo) with a similar 20W speaker setup. In terms of I/O, the Mi TV 4A Pro has three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and a LAN port. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro retails in India for Rs 29,999 on Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Homes.

The Mi TV 4 Pro and the Mi TV 4A Pro comes with Google Play store with support for Amazon Prime videos, YouTube etc. One can install any app available on Google Play Store on the Mi TV 4A Pro, 4C Pro, and the 4 Pro. The Mi TV 4 Pro and the Mi TV 4A are running on Amlogic 64-bit processor with 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro has a 49-inch HD+ LED display with HD (720p) resolution which also runs on PatchWall based on Android TV (Android Oreo) with a similar 20W speaker setup. In terms of I/O, the Mi TV 4C Pro has three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and a LAN port.

The Mi TV 4C Pro comes with Amlogic processor with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage. The Mi TV 4C Pro also supports Google Play Services with Google Voice search. For the price of Rs 14,999, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro is the one of the most affordable smart television in India.