Xiaomi Hey+ smart band with a color OLED display officially launched for Rs 2300

Xiaomi has officially launched a new fitness brand, which looks like a plus version of the Xioami Mi Band 3 for in an affordable price point. The Xiaomi Hey+ looks just like a Xiaomi Mi Band 3 but comes with additional features.

The Xiaomi Hey+ is currently available in China for a price of CNY 229 (Rs 2,300) and will be available from the 20th of August via Xiaomi YouPin website. As of now, there is no information regarding the launch of the Xiaomi Hey+ smart band in India.

Xiaomi Hey+ specifications

Just like the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 (which is yet to launch in India), the Xiaomi Hey+ band has a 0.95-inch color OLED display, whereas the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 has a monochrome display with a single navigation button design along with touch input capability. The display offers a resolution of 240 x 120px, which should be fine for the band with less than 1-inch screen. The Hey+ band also has NFC connectivity, which can be used to authenticate Mi Payment in China.

The band can show details like the number of steps walked, battery percentage, time. Additional, the watch can also show details about the incoming calls and SMS from the connected smartphone. Just like the Mi Band 3, the Xiaomi Hey+ band weighs at 19.7 grams including the strap and a 120 mAh Li-ion battery, which can last up to 8 days on a single charge and the device can charge from 0 to 100% in less than 2 hours.

The Xiaomi Hey+ band can pair with Android or iOS smartphone via Xiaomi Mi-Fit app using Bluetooth 4.2 LE connectivity, where the complete exercise and sleep data will be synced with the smartphone using the same app.

The main highlight of the Xiaomi Hey+ smart band or the fitness band is the fact that the band can be plugged into Xaiomi Home automation system, which can be used to control other smart appliances connected with the Home automation system.

Conclusion

At the price of Rs 2,300, the Xiaomi Hey+ seems like a nice offering, as it has an edge over the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 in almost every aspect except for the battery life. Xiaomi India, please launch the Xiaomi Hey+ smart band in India.