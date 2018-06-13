Xiaomi launches a 3-axis smartphone gimbal for Rs 6300

Xiaomi has launched a new smartphone gimbal with a massive 5000 mAh battery called the Xiaomi Mijia Gimbal, which costs Rs 6,300 (599 Yuan). As of now the accessory is limited to the Chinese market and will be available via Mi Stores and Xiaomi Mi website in China from the 16th of June 2018.

What is Gimbal?

Gimbal is nothing but a hand-held camera stabilizer, which can be used to record stable videos footages. It comes with different motors which cancel the movement of the camera by moving in opposite direction. Using a gimbal one can shoot steady video footages even with shaky hands.

Salient features of the Xiaomi 3-axis Gimbal

As the name suggests this is a 3-axis Gimbal, which can work in three different directions to offer stable footages. There are even 5-axis Gimbals, which costs X5 more than the Xiaomi's offering.

The highlight of the Xiaomi Mijia Gimbal is the fact that, it packs in a massive 5000 mAh battery, which can last up to 16 hours on a single charge. This means, the Gimbal can last longer than a smartphone and can easily last a day.

The Xiaomi Mijia 3-axis gimbal can support smartphones with a weight of 200 grams or lesser and the smartphone should also have a compact form factor with a maximum width of 86mm. Looking at these numbers, most of the modern day's smartphone does come under these numbers and can be easily used with the Xiaomi Mijia Gimbal.

The gimbal is based on high precision altitude sensors, which offer real-time stabilization with .03-degree accuracy using closure servo system. The Gimbal can be easily controlled using a dedicated smartphone app, which will also help users to get time-lapse footages. Additionally, one can use this in selfie mode, which will be a great boast for vloggers and selfie enthusiasts. One can also make a 360 video by selecting a subject on the Gimbal app.

Conclusion

The Xiaomi Gimbal looks nice and happens to packs in a lot of features and this is one of the most affordable well-made smartphone gimbal that we have seen in the recent time. Hope Xiaomi India launches it in India in the coming days.

