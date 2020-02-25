Just In
Xiaomi Launches Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones For Rs. 799
Xiaomi has announced the launch of its new earphones in India. The Mi Dual-Driver In-Ear Earphones are priced at Rs. 799. The newly launched earphones come in two color options - black and blue, and will be available via Mi.com and Mi Home (the company's offline stores).
The earphones are equipped with 10mm and 8mm dynamic drivers. According to the company, the earphone provides extra bass and ensures less sound distortion. The outer shell features a carbon look. The earphone comes with an anodized aluminum cavity, scratch proof, and fingerprint resistant build. Moreover, Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones are equipped with three-button operations, and it supports voice assistant. The cable of earphones features a braided design.
It is worth mentioning that the company is expanding its portfolio of products. Earlier, it was known as a smartphone and smart TV company. But now, it is launching many products like toothbrushes and speakers.
Last week, Xiaomi launched Mi outdoor speaker, which comes with 5W sound, and offers 20 hours of battery life. Apart from that, it supports voice assistant. The speakers are priced at Rs. 1,399. It is fuelled with a 2,000 mAh battery and can offer 20 hours of music playback, the company claims. Besides, you'll get AUX port and micro-USB port for charging. The speakers are already available on their website.
Meanwhile, GSMArena reported that Xiaomi might launch Mi Mix Alpha soon in India. However, the company has not announced anything on this front. On the specification front, the smartphone comes with a 7.92-inch OLED screen along with 2088x2250 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. It comes with 12GB of RAM. On the camera front, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup at the back. It includes 108MP, 20MP, and 12MP camera.
