Xiaomi To Launch New Earphones On February 25 In India

After launching Bluetooth speaker and toothbrush in India, Xiaomi is all set to launch a new product in the country. The company has announced that it will launch earphones on February 25 in India. The company has also revealed this via its official Twitter account.

The tweet reads: "Perfectly balanced sound with twice the drive.#HDAudio unveiling on 25th February." The company has also posted a video of 10 seconds with a tagline of "electrifying sound experience." However, the company has not shared any details of the earphones. But, we can expect that it will compete with Realme newly launched EarBuds 2 headphones. The Realme earbuds are priced at Rs. 599, and it features 112.mm audio driver unit.

Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 And Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker: Details

Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 is available at Rs. 1,299. It features magnetic levitation sonic motor, which the company claims can offer 31,000-time vibrations in one minute. The toothbrush is preloaded Brush Modes and Auto Timer. Xiaomi says that it will provide 25 days of use on just a single charge. Moreover, the toothbrush features with IPX7 water-resistant design. It comes in three colors.

Let's talk about Mi Outdoor speaker is priced at Rs. 1,399, and it comes with 5W power output. It has an IPX5 rating. The newly launched Outdoor speaker is compatible with iOS and Android devices. The most interesting feature of this speaker is that it supports voice command of Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple Siri. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and it can easily connect with the other phone. It also allows you to answer calls. It has a 2,000mAh battery once it fully charged. Xiaomi also says that it can offer 20 hours of use with 80 percent volume.

