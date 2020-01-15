Xiaomi Launches Mi Portable Wireless Mouse In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Xiaomi has been always aggressive in terms of launching products. And now, the company has launched its portable speaker in India. The Mi Portable Wireless Mouse is priced at Rs. 499, and it is available on the company website.

The newly launched mouse comes in two colors i.e Black and White. It features a plastic body and an ergonomic design. It also has 2.4GHz dongle for wireless connectivity, which is suitable for laptop and PC. Furthermore, it supports a 1AA battery and on/off mode at the bottom of the mouse. In addition, the company claims that it has tested three million clicks on the mouse.

Meanwhile, the company has announced that it sold 1 million devices on January 10 through offline stores. Currently, Xiaomi is operating through more than 2500 stores, 75 Mi Home, and 7000 partner stores. "We hope 2020 continues to bless us as we work on further expanding our offline presence in India to reach the next few million Mi Fans," Sunil Baby, Head - Offline Operations, Xiaomi India said in a statement.

Moreover, the company has claimed that its offline platform is growing by 70 percent year-on-year and 50 percent month-on-month. Besides, the company has announced a price cut on its Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphone. The company is offering Rs. 2,000 discounts for those who are purchasing a smartphone through the SBI card.

Xiaomi is providing this offer on Flipkart, Amazon, and Mi.com. And now the Redmi K20 is available at Rs. 17,999. On the other hand, the K20 Pro will cost you Rs. 22,999. The offer will be valid until January 17.

The company's managing director Manu Kumar Jain also tweeted via its official account. The Tweet reads: " The blockbuster #RedmiK20series is available with an exciting instant discount of Rs 2000 till 17th.....Avail yours using SBI cards EMI across http://mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon India & Retail Outlets!"

