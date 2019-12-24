Xiaomi Launches 60W Fast Charger; Can Charge Your Apple MacBook In 90 Minutes News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi has added a new accessory to its bandwagon dubbed Xiaomi 60W Fast Charger. The device was launched in China and offers two USB interfaces and one Type-C port. According to the company, the new charger is compatible with the Apple MacBook Air (13) and can fully charge it in just 90 minutes. It is priced at CNY 149, roughly Rs. 1,510 in India.

Xiaomi 60W Fast Charger Features

The Type-C port in the charger supports the output of 60W and the two other USB interfaces support 45W output each. Together, the new charger is compatible with a wide range of smart gadgets. As expected, the three-port charger can be used at once, meaning, multiple devices can be charged simultaneously.

The advantage here is that the new charger supports a wide range of charging protocols, including Apple's PD3.0, QC4.0, QC3.0, FCP, AFC, MTK and other popular fast charge protocols in the market right now. Plus, the charger can be folded at 90 degrees that enables easy carrying.

Additionally, it also packs 'smart voltage detection' features, which can reportedly sense the voltage and power required by the device on-charge. The charger is capable of matching the output to reduce the loss of the current power. It also packs safety protection circuits with built-in support for overvoltage, static electricity, temperature control, short circuit protection, and over current.

Xiaomi's Product Expansion

The Xiaomi 60W fast charger with three ports is currently listed on the Xiaomi Youpin website. Basically, the new device is a third-party accessory from Baseus, reports say. Additionally, the Chinese company has launched another bunch of gadgets including a wireless keyboard and mouse combo.

The new wireless keyboard and mouse are one of the cheapest deals in the market right now, priced for RMB 99 (roughly Rs. 1,005). There are 104 keys on the keyboard with a separate number pad. The keyboard also features a row of function keys that offer shortcuts for functions like media, volume control, and so on.

