Xiaomi Mi Air 2 Pro Earbuds Official Images Leak News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi has been expanding its product lineup consistently with the launch of laptops, earbuds, smart TVs, and much more. Recently, the company announced the Xiaomi Mi Air 2 TWS earbuds that received overwhelming response. Now, it looks like the company is all set to unveil the Xiaomi Mi Air 2 Pro, another new pair wireless earbuds.

Well, the Weibo-based tipster Digital Chat Station has shared a set of official images of the Xiaomi Mi Air 2 Pro. These images come after the hands-on video of the accessory leaked online. The new set of images that has been leaked shows more details about the Xiaomi Mi Air 2 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi Air 2 Pro Images Leak

The Xiaomi Mi Air 2 Pro will arrive with 12mm drivers and a choice of LHDC V3 and aptX Adaptive audio codecs. While the former assures sub-100ms latency and aptX Adaptive is a low-latency codec. The active noise cancellation is claimed to be improved and reduce 35dB of noise levels. It matches that of the Apple AirPods Pro and there will be a transparent mode to temporarily disable ANC.

Xiaomi Mi Air 2 Pro is seen to arrive with a charging case featuring a USB Type-C port that will have a 500mAh battery at 5W. Also, it is likely to arrive with wireless charging as the other premium offerings in the segment. Each earbud appears to have a 55mAh battery and last up to 7 hours of usage time without ANC and up to 5 hours of usage time with ANC turned on. With the charging case into consideration, this Xiaomi wireless earbuds appears to have a total battery life of up to 28 hours without ANC and up to 20 hours with ANC turned on.

Xiaomi Mi Air 2 Pro Expected Price

The Xiaomi Mi Air 2 Pro has been teased to be priced around CNY 600 to CNY 700 (approx. Rs. 6,500 to approx. Rs. 7,600). And, we can expect this new pair of earbuds to be launched at the event today.

