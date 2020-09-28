Xiaomi Mi Air 2 Pro Earbuds Spotted; Active Noise Cancellation Feature Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi has consistently expanded its product lineups including laptops, smart TVs, earbuds, and even electric toothbrushes. The recently launched Xiaomi Mi Air 2 TWS earbuds have received some positive reviews. Now, the company is launching the Xiaomi Mi Air 2 Pro - a couple of leaked images reveal.

Xiaomi Mi Air 2 Pro: What To Expect

A leakster on Weibo has revealed the images of the upcoming truly wireless earbuds, giving us an idea about its design and functionality. Further, the tipster claims the upcoming Mi Air 2 Pro will also feature active noise cancellation. Speaking of the design, the Xiaomi Mi Air 2 flaunts a similar cylindrical design. From the looks of it, the design is quite similar to the earbuds we've seen so far.

This isn't the first time we're hearing of the Mi Air 2 Pro. Previous reports had suggested that the upcoming earbuds would support wireless charging as well. Further, the new earbuds are also rumored to pack an auto-connect feature - as soon as the cover of the earbuds is opened. However, this could be limited to MIUI devices alone.

Plus, the Mi Air 2 Pro has spotted at various certification sites. This is another indication that the new TWS earbuds would launch soon, maybe within a few weeks. The price of the earbuds is still under wraps, but reports suggest it could be around CNY 500 to CNY 600 (around Rs. 5,400 to Rs. 6,500).

Truly Wireless Earbuds: A Growing Trend

Truly wireless earbuds have gained a lot of popularity in recent times. Along with smartphones, wireless earbuds are one of the most sought-after accessories. Plus, Xiaomi is one of the most popular smartphones brand in India, the new TWS earbuds are help sync with phones easier. The previous-gen Mi Air 2 and the Mi Air 2SE have been well received in India. For all we know, the new Mi Air 2 Pro could also be a hit in the country.

Best Mobiles in India