Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi is also known for its wide range of accessories apart from a plethora of smartphones. Now, the company has now unveiled a new pair of truly wireless earphones -- the Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE. These wireless earphones are derived from Mi Air 2S, which was launched a few weeks back.

Just like every other true wireless earphone -- the Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE comes with a case that doubles as a charging cradle. The earbuds itself look a lot like the Apple AirPods with a stem-like design and these can be used with an Android or iOS device.

Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE features a 14.2mm dynamic driver on each earbud with support for AAC sound codec. The earphones in itself can last up to 5 hours on a single charge and the charging case can extend the battery life by 20 hours.

These earphones, when used with a select smartphone with MIUI OS can show stats like battery left on each earbud and the battery remaining on the charging case. As of now, this feature is available on models like the Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro, and the Redmi K30.

The earbuds weigh just 4.7grams and do not give any sort of ear fatigue even with continuous usage. The stem on these earbuds are touch-sensitive and can be used to control music or make to answer a phone call. The Mi Air 2SE offers low-latency and even the gaming enthusiasts can consider these earbuds.

Price And Availability

The Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE retail for 167 Yuan (approx Rs. 1,700) in China and is already available via the official channels in white color. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the availability of these truly wireless earphones in India.

Do note that, the recently launched Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 cost Rs. 3,999 and they offer additional features like support for LHDC audio codec, environmental noise cancellation, and quick charging. So, if you are in India and planning to buy true wireless earphones from Xiaomi, then the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is your best bet.

