ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro 18W With Dual USB-A Ports Launched For Rs. 799

    By
    |

    Xiaomi recently unveiled its first 10,000 mAh power bank with a built-in wireless charger. Now, the company has officially launched yet another fast-charging accessory -- the all-new Mi Car Charger Pro 18W.

    Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro 18W With Dual USB-A Ports Launched

     

    The Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro 18W can be used with any car to charge electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, hand-held gaming console or a digital camera. It comes with dual USB-A, where users can charge up to two devices at the same time.

    As an added bonus, the Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro 18W has a tiny LED light inside the port, which lets users locate the USB port in the low-lighting conditions. When both USB ports are being actively used, the onboard IC will smartly divide the power, depending on the requirement of the device.

    If only a single port is used, then the charger can deliver an 18W power (9V/2A) or (12V/1.5A). The retail package of the Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro 18W contains the charger and a user manual. Depending on your smartphone type, one has to buy the charging cable separately.

    The company claims that the Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro 18W can operate at high currents and can maintain the temperature in case of continuous usage.

    Like most of the accessories from Xiaomi, the Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro 18W comes with a minimalistic design with a premium metallic finish. The external case of the charger is made using brass, which helps the product with heat dissipation.

    Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro 18W Price And Availability

    The Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro 18W is already on sale on Mi.com and comes with a retail price of Rs. 799. If you recently bought a car and looking for a charger, then the Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro 18W could be something that you can consider. Overall, a great value-for-money product.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 13:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 17, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X