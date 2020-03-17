Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro 18W With Dual USB-A Ports Launched For Rs. 799 News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi recently unveiled its first 10,000 mAh power bank with a built-in wireless charger. Now, the company has officially launched yet another fast-charging accessory -- the all-new Mi Car Charger Pro 18W.

The Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro 18W can be used with any car to charge electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, hand-held gaming console or a digital camera. It comes with dual USB-A, where users can charge up to two devices at the same time.

As an added bonus, the Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro 18W has a tiny LED light inside the port, which lets users locate the USB port in the low-lighting conditions. When both USB ports are being actively used, the onboard IC will smartly divide the power, depending on the requirement of the device.

If only a single port is used, then the charger can deliver an 18W power (9V/2A) or (12V/1.5A). The retail package of the Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro 18W contains the charger and a user manual. Depending on your smartphone type, one has to buy the charging cable separately.

The company claims that the Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro 18W can operate at high currents and can maintain the temperature in case of continuous usage.

Like most of the accessories from Xiaomi, the Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro 18W comes with a minimalistic design with a premium metallic finish. The external case of the charger is made using brass, which helps the product with heat dissipation.

Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro 18W Price And Availability

The Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro 18W is already on sale on Mi.com and comes with a retail price of Rs. 799. If you recently bought a car and looking for a charger, then the Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Pro 18W could be something that you can consider. Overall, a great value-for-money product.

