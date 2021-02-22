Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro Launched For Rs. 1,799 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As teased earlier, Xiaomi has announced the launch of the pair of next-generation Bluetooth earphones. This is the first model from the company that supports active noise cancellation in India. Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro is touted to deliver up to 20 hours of battery life.

The Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro comes with ENC for calls, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, low-latency audio for games and anti-cerumen design that will keep the earbuds free from wax and anti-blockage speaker net avoiding dust particles from entering the earbuds.

The Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro has been launched in Black and Blue colors. It is priced at Rs. 1,799 and is available for purchase via Amazon and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro Details

Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro makes use of ANC aka active noise cancellation that helps suppress surrounding noise by up to 25dB. There are dual microphones for ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for calls. This feature is touted to suppress the environmental noise by up to 90% that will deliver crystal clear voice calls.

Furthermore, the Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro delivers 125ms low latency audio and is quite lightweight weighing in at 36 grams. There are magnetic earbuds, support for voice assistance, music or volume control and a multi-function button that can be used to reject or answer calls. There is an IPX5 rating that will ensure splash and sweat proof. A 150mAh battery is claimed to deliver up to 20 hours of playback, up to 200 hours standby and a micro USB charging port.

Best Mobiles in India