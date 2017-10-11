Xiaomi Mi Noise Cancelling Earphones USB Type-C launched at Rs. 2,999

Xiaomi announced the launch of the second generation Mi Mix smartphone in India at a price point of Rs. 35,999. At the sidelines of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 launch, the company has also launched the Mi Noise Cancelling Earphones USB Type-C variant in India.

The Xiaomi Mi Noise Cancelling Earphones USB Type-C variant features a metallic body and iron acoustic architecture. It renders a frequency response between 20 Hz to 40,000 Hz. The earphones has 113 dB sensitivity and has Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) to cut the external noise. Whenever the Active Noise Cancelling feature is enabled, the earphones can suppress the noise level above 25dB and a frequency range between 50 Hz and 2000 Hz.

The noise cancelling earphones from Xiaomi uses micro-electromechanical noise reduction microphone module, reliable and stable micro-electromechanical microphone that can block the environmental noise. The cable is made using a high plastic material called TPE that is non-toxic and environment-friendly. It has a braided wire and in-line control with microphone to achieve true digital decoding and transmission. This microphone comes handy while users are on calls while listening to music.

The Mi Noise Cancelling USB Type-C Earphones was initially unveiled in June this year. The accessory is durable and resist water to some extent. It can withstand drops too. As it is a USB Type-C variant, it can be used with all smartphone with the port.

The Xiaomi Mi Noise Cancelling USB Type-C Earphones is priced at Rs. 2,999 in the country. The earphones should be available for sale via Mi.com along with the Mi Mix 2.