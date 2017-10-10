Xiaomi finally launches its bezel-less and premium flagship Mi MIX 2 in India

After blockbuster launches of the year Redmi Note 4 and Mi A1 in 201, Xiaomi is moving up from its budget segment and is now entering into the premium smartphone range by launching a brand new smartphone in India.

While the company may be poised to break many records, Xiaomi has launched it flagship device Mi MIX 2 in the country. And this smartphone packs in interesting features which the company also expects will attract and deliver a great user experience to the users.

The design decision that Xiaomi had used may be quite similar to the last Mi MIX but the smartphone is lighter, smaller, and thinner than its predecessor.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Features and Specifications Xiaomi Mi MIX 2's biggest highlight is, of course, its bezel-less display. Following Samsung, many companies have started adopting the bezel-less design and now Xiaomi has jumped into the bandwagon. As such Mi MIX 2 comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels, 18:9 aspect ratio) LCD display with a pixel density of 403ppi and support for DCI-P3 color gamut. Quite interestingly, at the front, the camera has been placed at the bottom of the smartphone. The handset features a ceramic body and has a frame built out of 7-Series aluminum. There's a 18K gold plated camera ring as well. Another major highlight is 'hidden sound-guided speaker' that resonates sound through the display and frame, completely hiding the speaker itself. Finally, the company has said that the smartphone comes with facial recognition technology for unlocking the smartphone as well active antenna tuning for better network reception. Under the Hood Xiaomi MI MIX 2 is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC which is paired with Adreno 540 GPU and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The device comes in 128GB storage variant but sadly the storage isn't expandable via microSD card. The smartphone features a single rear camera setup which comprises of a 12-megapixel Sony IMX382 sensor, with a f/2.6 aperture, 1.2-micron pixels and further offers 4-axis OIS. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel front camera with 2-micron pixels. The company has also said that the camera software adapts to how you hold the device and accordingly adjusts the camera interface. Apart from that, the smartphone is backed by a 3500mAh battery and it runs on EMUI based on Android Nougat. Connectivity Options Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is a dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) smartphone and offers connectivity like 4G VoLTE, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11c, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Dual analog audio converter and USB Type-C. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, an infrared sensor, and proximity sensor. It measures 152.6x73.95x7.6mm and weighs 163 grams. Price and Availability As for the pricing and availability, Xiaomi mi MIX 2 is priced at a starting price of Rs. 35,999. The smartphone will be available for preview sale exclusively via Flipkart on October 17. More extensively, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be available for buying online via Flipkart, and offline via the company's exclusive retail partners and Mi Home stores starting first week of November. Apart from this, Xiaomi has also introduced Zero interest EMI scheme for the consumers across all its selling platforms.

You can also watch the launch video below as well.