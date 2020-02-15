Xiaomi Might Launch Portable Speaker On February 17 In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching Mi10 in China, Xiaomi is all set to bring new products in India. The company is likely to expand its audio product range in the country. In fact, Xiaomi has shared a video through its Twitter account that hints at a portable smart speaker.

The tweet reads: "Time to go big on sound. While you take a guess, do think about where will you #CarryYourSound. Unveiling on 17th February". However, there is no information about the speaker.

Currently, the company is offering four speakers in India. This includes Mi Pocket Speaker 2, One Soundbar, Mi Compact Bluetooth speaker 2, and Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2. So, there are chances that the company will launch the product in the same category. Earlier, this week the company launched Redmi 8A Dual and Redmi power banks in India. The newly launched power banks come with 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh capacity.

Redmi 8A Dual And Redmi Power Banks: Price And Features

The newly launched Redmi 8A Dual comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ Display along with dot notch design along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the top. Under the hood, the Redmi 8A Dual supports Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone features 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor at the back.

The power banks are priced at Rs. 799 and Rs. 1,499, respectively. The power banks will be available in two color options i.e white and black. The company will start selling these power banks from February 18. These power banks support dual input, micro USB cable or USB Type-C. The Dual USB allows you to charge two products at one time. It comes with 10W and 18W fast charging support.

