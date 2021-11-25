Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earbuds With ANC India Launch; Better Than Competition? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone on Nov 30 in India. The smartphone will be the rebranded version of the original Note 11 5G which went official alongside the Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ models last month in China. Now, Xiaomi is prepping up to launch a new pair of TWS in the country.

The brand launched a few Redmi-branded earbuds in the country; however, it's been a long time since the company has not announced any earbuds under its flagship brand. To recall, Xiaomi launched Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C launched last year alongside the Mi 10T series smartphones.

The latest report suggests Xiaomi is now bringing the Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro earbuds in the country which was originally launched back in September this year alongside the Xiaomi Civi smartphone and the Watch Color 2.

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earbuds India Launch Timeline Tipped

The launch of the Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro has been tipped via 91mobiles who have learned exclusively from reliable tipster Mukul Sharma that Xiaomi will launch the new pair of earbuds in December or January in India. The exact launch has not been revealed yet. Apart from the earbuds, the brand is also expected to announce a new speaker in the country. Although details regarding the upcoming speaker are still unknown at this moment.

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earbuds Features In India

Features of the upcoming TWS are expected to be similar to the Chinese variant. To recall, the Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro was announced with adaptive Active Noise Cancellation which is claimed to block the noise by up to 40db. It also includes an ambient mode, a human voice-enhancing mode, and a three-stage noise reduction mode.

The Xiaomi earbuds also offer a 360-degree spatial audio feature which is quite similar to the Apple AirPods Pro. In terms of design, the earbuds also come with a similar look to the AirPods Pro. Further, the Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro is claimed to be the first TWS to offer LDHC 4.0 codec.

For battery, the earbuds are said to deliver up to six hours of playback time with ANC turned off, while you get a total battery life of 21 hours with the charging case. Lastly, the earbuds come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earbuds: Better Than Competition?

As of now, the pricing of the earbuds is under wraps. To recall, the earbuds were launched at CNY 699 (around Rs. 8,150) in China. Considering this, we expect the earbuds will come under Rs. 10,000 in India. It also remains to be seen if the Indian variant of the TWS will get similar color options or not.

When it comes to competition, the earbuds are believed to be a great rival to the other flagship earbuds from brands like OnePlus and Samsung. One of the key highlights of the Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro is support for LDHC 4.0 codec. Besides, AirPods Pro-like design will also be a plus point.

Best Mobiles in India