Zebronics Zeb-Journey earphones with voice assistance launched for Rs. 1,399

Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd., the leading domestic brand that is involved in making IT peripherals, mobile/lifestyle accessories, sound system and surveillance products has been launching a slew of speakers of late. Recently, the company launched a wireless earbuds called Zeb-Peace. Now, it has come up with yet another product - the Zeb-Journey.

The latest product is a stunning earphones featuring a neckband design. It is a simple pair of earphones that magically enhances overall sound experience that makes listening to music a completely worthwhile experience. This pair of wireless earphones can shift your mood in an instant.

Zebronics Zeb-Journey will provide you a dedicated sound experience and keep you entertained with on the go voice assistance and an impressive playtime of 13 hours. It has been designed in such a way that the accessory features a comfortable neckband design promoting additional comfort even as you walk or jog. The earphones has a splash-proof design and a flexible neckband. Also, the magnetic earpiece assures a tangle-free user experience and the earbuds offer a snug fit.

Zebronics Zeb-Journey features

This new pair of Zebronics earphones comes with an interesting feature. It has voice assistance feature on both Android and iOS devices. And, will make the whole audio experience quite appealing. It is also possible to find routes and play specific songs with the voice assistance feature.

It has a dual pairing feature and a call function button too. There are features such as vibration alert for incoming calls, inbuilt rechargeable battery and media and volume controls as well.

Price and availability

Zebronics Zeb-Journey is priced at Rs. 1,399 and is available in black color. This product is available with leading retail stores across India.

Commenting about the product, Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Director at Zebronics says, "Apart from being in a wireless revolution, it is also about what more can a wireless earphone do. Our newly launched Zeb- Journey has voice assistance so you can do more, and on the other hand it has a playback time of 13 hours, truly made for music heads."