Zebronics Zeb Peace review: Good performance and comfortable fit within your budget

Design is comfortable and secure

Zebronics Zeb Peace earbuds features a design that matches the shape of the outer ear. On placing it as intended, you will be able to enjoy a comfortable and secure fit. During our review, we used the earbuds while driving and walking and it didn't fall out. However, it is important to choose the right size of ear tips suitable for your ear size for a comfortable fit.

In terms of controls and functionalities, both the right and left earbuds have a function button to turn them on/off. This button will help in pairing, answering calls and invoking the voice assistant. But the placement of the button is something we did not like. There are increased possibilities to actually touch these buttons accidentally as you try to wear them, which might interrupt the functionality.

Tiny charging case

The charging box of the Zeb Peace is quite attractive to look. It has two small slots to mount the earbuds. And, there are three LED indicators at the front to indicate the charging process. Also, there is a micro USB charging port at its rear so that you can connect the case to the charger. The one thing that we did not like is that the charging case features a glossy finish which makes it a fingerprint magnet and attract scratches and smudges easily.

Pairing and Setup

Wireless earbuds take a relatively longer while to pair with a smartphone. In some cases, it might take efforts as the process could be cumbersome. However, the Zebronics Zeb Peace does a good job in this department. Of course, it might take you a while to understand how it works and pair it. But once you get to know, it will work smoothly.

When you try to pair it with your smartphone, you will get two options on your Bluetooth setting - Zeb Peace R and Zeb Peace. The first option with the R suffix will pair only the right earbud and this will be useful while you are attending calls as you drive. But if you want to enjoy music during a workout session or a walk, then you should make sure you pair your smartphone with the Zeb Peace option, which pairs both the earbuds.

Once you establish a connection, it is easier to connect the earbuds in the future. It will get paired as you remove the earbuds from the charging box provided your phone's Bluetooth option is turned on.

Audio performance is decent

Talking about the audio performance, the Zebronics Zeb Peace is an acceptable one for its pricing. The wireless earbuds offer adequate bass but it may not impress the music enthusiasts. It has no issues such as audio video sync on YouTube, which is a common problem that the users of wireless earphones face. The volume levels are pretty high but the lack of volume controls on the earbuds is a major miss. We even used the earphones for calls and the audio quality was good enough. We did not face any issue during calls and even the person on the other end could hear the voice clearly.

Battery life is impressive

The earbuds renders a long lasting battery life of over 6 hours, which is good for a wireless earphones at a budget price point. Notably, the charging case has an inbuilt battery with 2.5 hours of battery backup. This way, you can charge the earbuds on the go too. Also, it doesn't take a long while to get charged, which is an added advantage.

Verdict

It is not an easy task to find a good pair of true wireless earbuds in the market today. The Zebronics Zeb Peace is better than most of the wireless earbuds and earphones in the budget price bracket that we have used of late. They are comfortable to wear, offers good audio and a lasting battery life. The highlight is that its pricing of Rs. 3,999 will make anyone with a using a standard neckband and over-the-head headphones want to opt for the wireless earbuds.