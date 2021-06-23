Asus ROG Ranger Bp3703 Gaming Backpack Review: Flaunt Your Passion For Gaming

Asus ROG Ranger Bp3703 Gaming Backpack Fit And Finish

The Asus ROG Ranger Bp3703 Gaming Backpack is definitely one of the most fancy-looking gaming backpacks in India. The backpack is made using high-quality materials and is built using materials of various types and the overall black look of this laptop gives this product a stealthy look.

I also felt that the padding on the back is comfy enough and even the shoulder straps are soft and puffy. However, the bag in itself weighs around 2KG, which makes it slightly heavy, and adding a laptop will make it even heavier. There is a small pouch at the bottom of the bag, which houses the rain-coat for the backpack.

If you are looking for a thin-and-light gaming backpack, then the Asus ROG Ranger Bp3703 Gaming Backpack might not be the best choice. However, despite the heavy weight, the whole ergonomics of this product will distribute the weight across the shoulder, which makes carrying a backpack an easy process even with a laptop.

Supports Up To 17-inch Laptop

The Asus ROG Ranger Bp3703 Gaming Backpack can house up to a 17-inch gaming laptop. Hence, it can also be used for carrying smaller gaming laptops with a 13 or 15-inch screen size. The interior of the laptop compartment is made using soft velvet-like material, which should help the users to easily slide in and take out the laptop.

Though I didn't get a chance to go out with this backpack a lot, I did make a few short trips to my friend's place and I had no issues while carrying the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, which is a chunky laptop. Hence, this is definitely a great backpack for those, who constantly travel with their gaming machine.

RGB Lighting Takes The Headline

You can get a lot of gaming backpacks similar to the Asus ROG Ranger Bp3703 at a much cheaper price tag. However, most of those bags will miss out on RGB awesomeness while the ROG's offering flaunts its RGB lighting capability, making it the USP of this backpack.

The backpack also has a white LED strip on the inside, which can light up the entire chamber in dark scenarios, making it easy to look for an item or an accessory that could be small and difficult to find.

The RGB lighting has its own controller called a one-touch controller, which can be used to control both external RGB light and the internal white LED strip. The controller has an ambient light sensor, which automatically changes the brightness level of the lights depending on the ambient lighting to save power.

Needs External Power Bank

You need an external power bank with a USB-A port to power this backpack and I used Xiaomi's 20,000 mAh power bank to power the same. This bag might not consume much power, as LEDs are mostly power efficient. I kept the LEDs running for an entire day (24 hours) and the backpack consumed around 50 percent of power from the power bank.

One feature that I would have liked to see on the Asus ROG Ranger Bp3703 is an external USB output, which would have been great for charging products like smartphones and laptops on the go. Other than that, it works as expected and the connecting wires are made using high-quality materials.

A Great Backpack For RGB Aficionados

Besides all the aforementioned features, the Asus ROG Ranger Bp3703 does have a water repellent finish even for the zippers, which should help keep the electronic items inside the backpack safe and sound. Additionally, the laptop has two side sleeves, which can be used to carry a drink or water like most backpacks.

It is interesting to see that the company has not made any corner cuts just to add RGB lighting. This is definitely a niche market product, meant for those who fancy gaming accessories, especially RGB lighting. With a price tag of Rs. 20,000, it is a product that is not meant for the mass market. This is also a product where it is hard to judge the value-for-money as it is an enthusiast-grade product and is definitely a conversation starter.