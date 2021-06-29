Belkin Boost Charge 10W Wireless Charging Stand Plus Bluetooth Speaker Review: High On Practicality

Belkin Boost Charge 10W Wireless Charging Stand Plus Bluetooth Speaker Design

If you look from the front, the Belkin Boost Charge 10W Wireless Charging Stand Plus Bluetooth Speaker looks like a typical wireless charger with a brand logo in the middle. Besides, there is a stand, which lets users place their smartphones in both vertical and horizontal positions.

Since this is a Bluetooth speaker, there is a speaker grill on the top and a huge button to toggle Bluetooth. Once paired, a smartphone can be connected and disconnected with just a single click, which makes it an easy process to use this product like a Bluetooth speaker whenever required.

Lastly, there is a barrel-like charger on the back, and the charging adapter comes with the product which powers both the Bluetooth and the wireless charging aspect of the Belkin Boost Charge. The entire product is made using plastic, and it comes in black and white colors. Overall, a nice product that is sort of like a Swiss army knife, capable of offering multiple functionalities.

Doubles As Smartphone Holder

Basically, there are four functionalities on the Belkin Boost Charge 10W Wireless Charging Stand Plus Bluetooth Speaker, and the most basic one is the smartphone holder. In my usage, I was able to place the iPhone 12 Pro both vertically and horizontally on the charger and it charged the device in both orientations.

If you are using this to watch some movie while working, then the horizontal mode works well. Besides, you can also keep the phone vertically and get all the updates without actually touching the phone. Given the current work-from-home conditions, I would just keep my iPhone 12 Pro on the stand and could easily glance at the content with ease.

Works As A Wireless Charger

The main functionality of the Belkin Boost Charge 10W Wireless Charging Stand Plus Bluetooth Speaker is the wireless charging capability. This product can offer up to 10W of fast wireless charging on the select iPhone and Samsung Galaxy smartphones. In my case, I used the iPhone 12 Pro, and I had no and it could even charge the phone with a case on.

Just like every wireless charger (including the MagSafe) the phone did get a bit hot while charging, and it definitely takes much longer to charge when compared to MagSafe, as the power rating is limited to 10W. Even just as a wireless charger, the product works without any issue and should offer similar functionality on all iPhones with wireless charging support.

Becomes A Bluetooth Speaker

The Belkin Boost Charge 10W Wireless Charging Stand Plus is also a Bluetooth speaker, and it comes with a mono speaker that gets fairly loud. However, the audio quality is something that isn't that impressive, especially when compared to a high-end Bluetooth speaker like the Ultimate Ears Boom 3, which does cost a lot more than Belkin's offering.

If you don't own a high-end Bluetooth speaker, then this won't be an issue. Once you pair the speaker with the iPhone, it just connects and disconnects with just a touch of a button, and is it very intuitive in functionality.

A Loud Speaker For Calls

I honestly can't remember the last time I answered a phone call in normal mode, as working from home has made me switch to speaker mode, which means, I could talk to the other party without holding the phone in my hand.



If your phone is paired to the speaker, then the Belkin Boost Charge 10W Wireless Charging Stand Plus Bluetooth Speaker acts as a loudspeaker for calls, as it also has a microphone, and none of the parties on the other side complained about the sound quality.

Practical And Safe To Use

One might ask if it is safe to use the Belkin Boost Charge 10W Wireless Charging Stand Plus Bluetooth Speaker with an iPhone or a Galaxy smartphone that costs as much as Rs. 1,00,000, and I say it indeed is. Belkin is offering a two-year warranty on the product.

Besides, the brand is offering $2,300 worth of connected equipment warranty, which means, if something happens to the phone while connected to the Belkin Boost Charge 10W Wireless Charging Stand Plus Bluetooth Speaker, the company will offer up to $2,300 worth of compensation, depending on the value of the product.

If you are looking for wireless charging and a Bluetooth speaker for your new iPhone or Galaxy device, the Belkin Boost Charge 10W Wireless Charging Stand Plus Bluetooth Speaker does seem like a right fit, and it does sound like a bargain with the asking price of Rs. 5,000. It is definitely a great product that deserves a place on every work desk.