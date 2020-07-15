Belkin KAKAO And Friends Official Edition 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad Review

Design And Form Factor

The Belkin KAKAO And Friends Official Edition 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad looks a lot like the original Belkin Wireless Charging Pad that we reviewed a few months back. In fact, specs-wise they are identical and the only difference between the two is in the cosmetic department.

Belkin has collaborated with Kakao IX, a South Korean lifestyle brand to add a pinch of styling to a wireless charging pad that otherwise might look very generic. It has a small picture of Ryan (one of the characters from KAKAO family) printed on the top of the charging pad along with a small text that says "Time To Fill".

If you are bored with a regular looking wireless charging pad, then this is something that can add color to your desk. If you are into KAKAO and friends, then you have another reason to get this wireless charging pad.

Compact And Smart Wireless Charger

The Belkin KAKAO And Friends Official Edition 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad can charge various Qi-certified devices, including the flagship smartphones from Samsung and Apple. Depending on the smartphone, it limits power output. Ex; if you are charging an iPhone, then the peak power output will be 7.5W, whereas it can charge the modern Samsung Galaxy S and Note series smartphones at 9W, offering much faster charging.

Similarly, the wireless charging pad can also be used to charge wireless earphones like the Apple AirPods, Realme Buds Air, or the Samsung Buds+ and these products will charge at a much lower wattage that is recommended by the brand.

All these things happen smartly and there is no need to manually select that type of device that is being charged, and it offers peace of mind to the user.

Works With Various Power Sources

One of the best features of the Belkin KAKAO And Friends Official Edition 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad is that it works with a USB adapter, USB port from a laptop or a computer, and can also be used with a power bank. Again, depending on the power output of these devices, the power output of the wireless charging pad might vary.

The product ships with a USB-A to a micro USB port that is of high quality and it really last longer. However, it does not come with a power adapter and one has to buy it separately.

Real-World Performance

I have been using the Charging Pad for more than two weeks to the Apple iPhone 11 and the Realme Buds Air. I did not notice any difference in charging the iPhone 11 even with a thick case and the rubberized band around the charging pad will prevent the smartphone from slipping.

The same goes for charging the wireless earphones as well. The pad has a small LED light that turns on when the device is being charged. If there is some discrepancy in charging, the LED turns to amber color.

Verdict: Trustable Wireless Charger

There are a lot of wireless chargers in the market that costs less than the Belkin KAKAO And Friends Official Edition 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad. Belkin has been making wireless chargers for ages and the company has pioneered in the technology, whereas a cheap wireless charger might actually damage your newly launched high-end flagship smartphone.

If you are planning to get a new wireless charging pad, then the Belkin KAKAO And Friends Official Edition 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad seems like a great option that works with every device based on Qi wireless charging technology.