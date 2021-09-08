Dizo GoPods Review: Premium Design & ANC On A Budget

Dizo GoPods Design

The Dizo GoPods ships inside the same cobble-shaped charging case which Realme used for the Buds Air 2; however, the new paint job and the overall finish feel a bit premium this time. The GoPods are available in two color options- Smoky Grey and Creme White. We are testing the latter and the sheen on the case gives it a premium feel. Since the case still has the same glossy finish, it will pick up scratches rather easily.

Portable Design, Type-C Charging Port, No Wireless Charging

The sleek charging case is very portable. I could easily travel with these buds in my pocket, which makes them just perfect for on-the-go music listening and voice calls. The top lid can be opened with just your thumb which adds to further convenience. There's a physical button on the right-hand side of the case to enable the pairing process. The front LED blinks green when you open the lid. The Type-C charging port is housed at the bottom of the case, but it misses out on wireless charging support, which is understandable at this price point. Even the Google Pixel Buds A-series (Rs. 9,999) comes sans wireless charging.

Digging The Color Contrasting Finish

The inside of the case features a glossy black paint job and even the buds have a color contrasting finish. The buds' stem has the same crème white finish but the tip part now comes in matte black. This color contrasting finish (two-tone color splicing) looks interesting and gives a premium touch to the overall design.

Comfortable In-Ear Fit

Since there's no physical change in the buds' design, the Dizo GoPods also offers a very comfortable in-ear fit. In fact, it is one of the most comfortable pairs of TWS earbuds I have tested at the budget price point. Each bud weighs just 4.1 grams and feels very light in the ears. The silicon tips offer a snug fit in the ear canal and allow for comfortable long listening sessions.

Dizo offers three different sizes of silicone tips- small, medium, and large. With the right fit, these buds stay intact inside ears and do not fall easily. You can ride a bicycle or go on a run without worrying about them falling off. The buds also have IPX5 certification which should offer protection from sweat while working out.

Dizo GoPods Touch Controls

Similar to most budget TWS buds, the Dizo GoPods also lacks volume controls. You can perform basic operations from the touch-sensitive area on the buds. The below-mentioned functions are enabled by default but you can customize these touch controls in the Realme Link App.

Double-tap to play/pause music and answer or hang-up calls.

Triple tap plays the next track

Long-pressing (2s) on one earbud lets you reject calls.

Long-press both earbuds (2s) to switch between ANC and Transparency Mode.

These buds also support ‘Smart Wear Detection' mode, which is effective and automatically pauses music when you take either bud out.

Sound Quality & ANC

The Dizo GoPods is also powered by a 10mm Hi-Fi driver and features a large dynamic coil and DLC diaphragm. Since Dizo hasn't made any hardware changes, the sound delivery, ANC performance, and voice call output remain identical to the Realme Buds Air 2. The capable hardware creates a very engaging music listening experience. The big drivers produce powerful audio and the workable ANC is pretty good at blocking a certain degree of external noise.

Resultantly, you get a pair of TWS earbuds that work well in noisy environments. If you commute via public transport and want earbuds with a loud and clear sound output, the Dizo GoPods is a great option. These budget TWS earbuds have a wider soundstage than their rivals and a much powerful sound output than the recently launched Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro. The Redmi's earbuds sound lifeless in comparison to these earbuds.

The bass delivery is good but could have been better. Vocals sound clean and the treble response is excellent on these budget TWS buds. If you tune in to Pop, Bollywood music, and EDM, the Dizo GoPods's engaging sound delivery will impress you a lot. You can read more about the sound quality, bass/treble/mid-range output, and voice call response of the Dizo GoPods in our Realme Buds Air 2 review as these are essentially the same TWS earbuds.

Battery Life & Connectivity

The combined battery life of the buds and the cradle is more than enough to last you a day-long listening session. Each bud has a 30mAh battery cell that can handle up to 4-hours of music playback with 70-80% volume and ANC enabled. And the charging cradle's 400mAh battery cell adds another four charging cycles, which results in up to 16-hours of continuous music listening. These buds support fast charging, which comes in very handy for a quick refuel.

These buds also maintain a solid connection to smartphones, thanks to the Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The Dizo GoPods support AAC and SBC codec and has a special (R2) chip that helps in optimizing the voice and music signals for ultra-low power consumption, stable connectivity, and improved sound quality.

Verdict

The Dizo GoPods are essentially the Realme Buds Air 2 with a slightly premium fit and finish. These buds make for an excellent pair of truly wireless earbuds for consumers looking to buy ANC-enabled budget wireless earphones. The design, in-ear fit, and sound delivery are better than most of the budget TWS earbuds selling in the Indian market.

The Dizo GoPods and Realme buds Air 2 are selling at Rs. 3,299 on Flipkart but you can grab the Realme Buds Air 2 at Rs. 2,999 from Realme's official website. If you don't want to spend extra Rs. 300 on a new paint job, just get the Realme Buds Air 2.