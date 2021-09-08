Just In
- 30 min ago HBO Max Likely To Foray With Five Packs in India; Price & Content Details
- 33 min ago How To Record WhatsApp Video Calls On Android And iOS
- 34 min ago Itel Vision 2s With Dual Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched At Rs. 6,999
- 59 min ago How To Download mAadhaar App On Android Or iOS Smartphones
Don't Miss
- News Cabinet increase MSP for Rabi crops for marketing season 2022-23
- Finance How To Make Offline UPI Payments Without An Internet Connection?
- Movies Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Voting Results: Hamida Might Get Eliminated This Week, Sarayu In Danger?
- Sports IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra reveals how he improved his fitness after recovery from COVID-19
- Lifestyle Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Exquisite Saree Goals From Madhuri Dixit, Yami Gautam, Kangana Ranaut
- Automobiles 2021 Tata Tigor EV Review Video — 306km Range: Does It Live Up To The Claim? Watch It Here!
- Education AP EAMCET Results 2021 Direct Link At sche.ap.gov.in
- Travel Hill Stations In India For A Perfect Holiday
Dizo GoPods Review: Premium Design & ANC On A Budget
The hierarchy of brands under BBK Electronics is just astonishing, yet not surprising considering the number of products the tech giant sells in the country. The latest product from the Chinese giant is Dizo, a brand under Realme TechLife Ecosystem. Dizo is constantly churning out new audio, wearables, and lifestyle products at aggressive prices creating good competition for Xiaomi and giving more options to price-conscious consumers.
- Comfortable In-ear Fit
- Engaging And Lively Sound Delivery
- Decent ANC On Budget
- Feature-Rich Companion App
- IPX5 Rated Design
- No Volume Controls
- Audio Gets Harsh At Higher Volume
The first set of audio products under Dizo branding brings a pair of budget truly wireless earbuds with ANC. Priced at Rs. 3,299, the Dizo GoPods is powered by a 10mm Hi-Fi driver and also features Environmental Noise Cancellation. These specs sound quite familiar to Realme's Buds Air 2, which we reviewed in February 2021. In fact, these two earbuds share the price and base design. But some elements in the Dizo GoPods feel fresh and make it worth checking out. Let' find out.
Dizo GoPods Design
The Dizo GoPods ships inside the same cobble-shaped charging case which Realme used for the Buds Air 2; however, the new paint job and the overall finish feel a bit premium this time. The GoPods are available in two color options- Smoky Grey and Creme White. We are testing the latter and the sheen on the case gives it a premium feel. Since the case still has the same glossy finish, it will pick up scratches rather easily.
Portable Design, Type-C Charging Port, No Wireless Charging
The sleek charging case is very portable. I could easily travel with these buds in my pocket, which makes them just perfect for on-the-go music listening and voice calls. The top lid can be opened with just your thumb which adds to further convenience. There's a physical button on the right-hand side of the case to enable the pairing process. The front LED blinks green when you open the lid. The Type-C charging port is housed at the bottom of the case, but it misses out on wireless charging support, which is understandable at this price point. Even the Google Pixel Buds A-series (Rs. 9,999) comes sans wireless charging.
Digging The Color Contrasting Finish
The inside of the case features a glossy black paint job and even the buds have a color contrasting finish. The buds' stem has the same crème white finish but the tip part now comes in matte black. This color contrasting finish (two-tone color splicing) looks interesting and gives a premium touch to the overall design.
Comfortable In-Ear Fit
Since there's no physical change in the buds' design, the Dizo GoPods also offers a very comfortable in-ear fit. In fact, it is one of the most comfortable pairs of TWS earbuds I have tested at the budget price point. Each bud weighs just 4.1 grams and feels very light in the ears. The silicon tips offer a snug fit in the ear canal and allow for comfortable long listening sessions.
Dizo offers three different sizes of silicone tips- small, medium, and large. With the right fit, these buds stay intact inside ears and do not fall easily. You can ride a bicycle or go on a run without worrying about them falling off. The buds also have IPX5 certification which should offer protection from sweat while working out.
Dizo GoPods Touch Controls
Similar to most budget TWS buds, the Dizo GoPods also lacks volume controls. You can perform basic operations from the touch-sensitive area on the buds. The below-mentioned functions are enabled by default but you can customize these touch controls in the Realme Link App.
- Double-tap to play/pause music and answer or hang-up calls.
- Triple tap plays the next track
- Long-pressing (2s) on one earbud lets you reject calls.
- Long-press both earbuds (2s) to switch between ANC and Transparency Mode.
- These buds also support ‘Smart Wear Detection' mode, which is effective and automatically pauses music when you take either bud out.
Sound Quality & ANC
The Dizo GoPods is also powered by a 10mm Hi-Fi driver and features a large dynamic coil and DLC diaphragm. Since Dizo hasn't made any hardware changes, the sound delivery, ANC performance, and voice call output remain identical to the Realme Buds Air 2. The capable hardware creates a very engaging music listening experience. The big drivers produce powerful audio and the workable ANC is pretty good at blocking a certain degree of external noise.
Resultantly, you get a pair of TWS earbuds that work well in noisy environments. If you commute via public transport and want earbuds with a loud and clear sound output, the Dizo GoPods is a great option. These budget TWS earbuds have a wider soundstage than their rivals and a much powerful sound output than the recently launched Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro. The Redmi's earbuds sound lifeless in comparison to these earbuds.
The bass delivery is good but could have been better. Vocals sound clean and the treble response is excellent on these budget TWS buds. If you tune in to Pop, Bollywood music, and EDM, the Dizo GoPods's engaging sound delivery will impress you a lot. You can read more about the sound quality, bass/treble/mid-range output, and voice call response of the Dizo GoPods in our Realme Buds Air 2 review as these are essentially the same TWS earbuds.
Battery Life & Connectivity
The combined battery life of the buds and the cradle is more than enough to last you a day-long listening session. Each bud has a 30mAh battery cell that can handle up to 4-hours of music playback with 70-80% volume and ANC enabled. And the charging cradle's 400mAh battery cell adds another four charging cycles, which results in up to 16-hours of continuous music listening. These buds support fast charging, which comes in very handy for a quick refuel.
These buds also maintain a solid connection to smartphones, thanks to the Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The Dizo GoPods support AAC and SBC codec and has a special (R2) chip that helps in optimizing the voice and music signals for ultra-low power consumption, stable connectivity, and improved sound quality.
Verdict
The Dizo GoPods are essentially the Realme Buds Air 2 with a slightly premium fit and finish. These buds make for an excellent pair of truly wireless earbuds for consumers looking to buy ANC-enabled budget wireless earphones. The design, in-ear fit, and sound delivery are better than most of the budget TWS earbuds selling in the Indian market.
The Dizo GoPods and Realme buds Air 2 are selling at Rs. 3,299 on Flipkart but you can grab the Realme Buds Air 2 at Rs. 2,999 from Realme's official website. If you don't want to spend extra Rs. 300 on a new paint job, just get the Realme Buds Air 2.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,677
-
9,999
-
52,009
-
43,350
-
18,230
-
21,830
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
57,466
-
1,00,000