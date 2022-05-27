DO Arete Laptop Stand Review: Elevates Your MacBook, Literally

DO Arete Laptop Stand Review: Design

The DO Arete Laptop Stand is definitely one of the most minimalistic laptop stands, available in various color options. The entire DO Arete Laptop Stand Review is made using metal (aluminum) and the company has made sure to use rubber feet to offer plenty of grip to the laptop stand.

On top of that, the top portion of the DO Arete Laptop Stand uses smooth leatherette material, ensuring your recently bought MacBook does not get scratched easily. Interestingly the color of the faux leather matches the color of the metal, giving the DO Arete Laptop Stand a seamless look and finish.

DO Arete Laptop Stand Review: Pros

Like most of the products that DO offers, the DO Arete Laptop Stand is made by keeping Mac users in mind. The DO Arete Laptop Stand looks as premium as a MacBook, and it also positions the device at an angle that offers a comfortable sitting posture to the user.

If you are someone who uses a lot of cables and dongles, then the DO Arete Laptop Stand also has plenty of clearance on the back, ensuring a clean-looking desk setup. The DO Arete Laptop Stand can be used with most MacBook models such as MacBook, MacBook Air, and even MacBook Pro without any issue.

DO Arete Laptop Stand Review: Cons

If you have a high-performance Windows laptop, then you may not find the DO Arete Laptop Stand efficient. As the bottom portion of the Stand does not have any ventilation holes, most Windows laptops with fans will tend to heat up. The DO Arete Laptop Stand is strictly for Mac users.

DO Arete Laptop Stand Review: Verdict

The DO Arete Laptop Stand is definitely one of the nicest-looking laptop stands that "stand out" among the competition. If you are a MacBook user who has been looking for a laptop stand that stands out and offers you a nice typing angle, then you won't be disappointed with DO Arete Laptop Stand.