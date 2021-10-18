Apple Almost Made The Perfect MacBook Pro: Features, Specifications, And Pricing News oi-Vivek

They are finally here, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, powered by the Apple Silicon M1 Pro and the Apple Silicon M1 Max with up to 64GB of RAM. Just like the leaks, Apple has brought back almost everything from an older MacBook Pro, including an SD card slot, an HDMI port, and the brand has finally killed the Touch Bar.

Almost Perfect MacBook Pros

It is pretty evident that Apple has listened to the consumers and has delivered the same. In fact, the company has even brought back the MagSafe charging technology, which now supports fast charging, capable of charging 50 percent of the battery in just 30 minutes.

With a starting price of Rs. 19,4900 for the 14-inch model and Rs. 23,9900 for the 16-inch model, these are definitely some of the most high-end and expensive laptops. Besides, the price goes up to Rs. 57,9900 for the most powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro with 64GB RAM, 8TB storage, and 32 core GPU.

Just like the new iPad Pro, the new MacBook Pro also comes with a Retina XDR display with support for HDR, and they use miniLED technology and offer up to 1600nits of peak brightness and have a notch, similar to the modern Apple iPhones.

What makes these MacBook Pros slightly imperfect is the same notch. Yes, the company has included a high-resolution 1080p camera. However, Apple could have avoided the notch, if they wanted to, as a lot of Windows laptops do offer thinner bezels with a web camera and do not feature any sort of notch.

Apple says that both 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros perform a lot better than the previous 16-inch MacBook Pro with Core-i9 processors. However, the company has not shared the name of the benchmarking software that it has used to conduct these tests.

The addition of an SD card slot, HDMI port, and even the MagSafe charging port took me back to the memory lane, and even my mid-2012 MacBook Pro does resemble this machine, as that also has MagSafe and an SD card slot. If you are looking for the most powerful MacBooks, then the new 14-inch and the 16-inch MacBooks are the devices that you should get.

Best Mobiles in India