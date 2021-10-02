Apple MacBook Air With M1 Processor Now Available For Rs. 78,990 On Amazon Great Indian Festival News oi-Vivek

Amazon and Flipkart are currently offering plenty of deals and discounts on various products like smartphones, tablets, and laptops. If you have been wanting to get a new MacBook with the latest specifications, then Amazon has a crazy deal for you, where, the Apple MacBook Air with M1 processor is now available for Rs. 78,990.

Do note that, the base model of the Apple MacBook Air with eight-core CPU and seven-core GPU with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is now available for Rs.78,990 during Amazon Great Indian Festival. Similarly, the Apple MacBook Air with eight-core GPU, eight-core CPU along with 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage is priced at Rs. 1,02,990, which is still a good deal.

Is It A Good Buy?

As Apple is transitioning its Mac lineup to ARM processors and the Apple MacBook Air is one of the first laptops, powered by the Apple-made M1 processor. This processor offers great efficiency, especially when compared to MacBooks with Intel processors.

This also means the Apple MacBook Air M1 will stay relevant at least for the next few years and will also get additional future software updates when compared to the Apple MacBook with Intel CPU.

In terms of performance, the Apple MacBook Air M1 might not be as good as the 16-inch or even the 15-inch MacBook Pro. However, this laptop is meant for regular users, who want a laptop that can handle tasks like browsing the web, taking notes, and to consume content. As this laptop does not have an active cooling solution, the performance is said to throttle with heavy usage.

Overall, for the price of the Rs. 78,990, the Apple MacBook Air M1 does seem like a great option. However, do note that both RAM and storage on the Apple MacBook Air M1 are not upgradable, and consider the 512GB storage variant, especially if you want that additional storage.

Lastly, Apple is also expected to launch the next generation of Apple Macbooks with a new Apple Silicon in the next few weeks, which is likely to cut the price of the Apple MacBook Air M1. Overall, it is one of the best deals on a MacBook during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

