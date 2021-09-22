Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Goes Official: Most Powerful Surface? News oi-Vivek

Microsoft has unveiled a new product in the surface lineup -- the Surface Laptop Studio, which is likely to be inspired by the Surface Laptop and the Surface Studio. Along with the Surface Laptop Studio, the company has also launched the Surface Pro 8.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Specifications

In terms of design, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio looks like a dual-stacked Macbooks with air wents to keep the guts cool. This is like a laptop, which also doubles as a tablet with a 14.4-inch touch screen display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

The display has a native resolution of 2400 x 1600p with a ppi of over 200, making it a high-density screen. As per the I/O, the laptop has dual Thunderbolt 4 ports along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Surface Connector for charging.

As per the specifications, the Surface Laptop Studio comes in two models with the base model offering Core i5-11300H CPU with the Intel Iris Xe graphics or the Core i7-11370H CPU with the NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. As per the RAM, the base model offers 16GB RAM while it can be configured up to 32GB LPDDR4x RAM.

If you are an enterprise customer, then there is also a special variant of the Surface Laptop Studio which comes with an NVIDIA RTX A2000 with 4GB of video memory just like the RTX 3050 Ti variant. Do note that, the base model with the Iriz Xe graphics does not have a dedicated video memory, and it uses RAM as video memory.

As per the storage, the base model just offers 256GB storage, while the most expensive model can be configured to offer up to 2TB of storage. As of now, there is no information if one can upgrade RAM and storage on the Surface Laptop Studio.

As per the pricing, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio costs $1,599.99 and will be available in the select market starting October 5. Though the price seems to be on the higher side, the amount of engineering that has gone into this product should justify the price.

Don't get Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio for performance, instead, get for the form factor and the design, which is unlike any other laptop in the market.

