EPOS Expand SP 30T Portable Wireless Speaker Review: One Product, Many Solutions

EPOS Expand SP 30T Design: Premium

As soon as you hold the EPOS Expand SP 30T, one can feel how well the product is built. The device uses both plastic and metal with a mesh-like design on the top. It comes in a circular design with soft-touch buttons along with dedicated keys for volume control.

The device also has a USB Type-C port, which allows connecting this device with PCs and laptops. Additionally, the product also ships with a USB Type-C to USB-A adapter to connect this product to computers with just USB-A connectivity.

It also comes with a Bluetooth dongle, which is built into the product, which instantly pairs with the device and offers seamless connectivity. Hands down, this is one of the most premium-looking Bluetooth speakers in the market, again, for the asking price, this is likely to match the expectation.

EPOS Expand SP 30T Connectivity

One of the highlights of the EPOS Expand SP 30T Design is the fact that you can use this speaker with almost any device. You can connect the EPOS Expand SP 30T Design using Bluetooth or use a dongle that is provided. Else, use the USB Type-C or convert it into a USB-A port using the provided adapter.

The device comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with support for A2DP 1.3, AVRCP 1.6, DI 1.3, HFP 1.7, and HSP 1.2 and offers up to 25 meters of wireless range. The device can be used with Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, and macOS without requiring additional software.

I was able to use the EPOS Expand SP 30T Design with Android smartphones, iPhone, and Windows laptops without any issue. Overall, in terms of connectivity, this product has covered all the bases. The built-in NFC also helps to easily detect and connect the EPOS Expand SP 30T with smartphones.

EPOS Expand SP 30T Audio Experience

ust like the build quality, the EPOS Expand SP 30T does not compromise on the audio front either. If you want a speaker with clear audio output, then the EPOS Expand SP 30T will impress you. Even in terms of loudness, it is pretty loud, especially considering the price of this product.

I listened to music on the EPOS Expand SP 30T for hours and even watched a few movies by connecting it to a laptop and I enjoyed the experience. Do note that, the bass on the EPOS Expand SP 30T isn't that great, which could be a bummer for some users.

Coming to the call quality, the person on the other side of the call was able to hear me clearly, and even I was able to hear this voice without any distortion. In fact, I felt that the call quality on the EPOS Expand SP 30T is better than my phone.

In fact, the EPOS Expand SP 30T is actually targeted towards the audience, who wants a device to attend conference calls. The speaker has an ultra-low distortion speaker and echo and noise-canceling microphones along with highly advanced DSP algorithms that ensure a great audio quality even when there are up to eight users.

EPOS Expand SP 30T Battery Life

The EPOS Expand SP 30T can be charged via the USB Type-C port and it usually takes around three hours to fully charge. The company claims that the EPOS Expand SP 30T can offer up to 16 hours of talk time. In the case of mixed usage, your mileage might vary.

Should You Get EPOS Expand SP 30T?

If you are someone looking for a Bluetooth speaker, then the EPOS Expand SP 30T might not be the right product. Don't get me wrong. This is a good product, it is just that the product is mainly designed for the enterprise market.

Features like built-in Microsoft Teams trigger button, physical mute button, and multiple connectivity options are definitely useful for the enterprise market. Not just that, it also comes with a two-year standard warranty which is double that of most electronic devices.

For a general audience, the product could be a bit experience, as one can easily get better-sounding speakers for less than half the price of the EPOS Expand SP 30T. However, if you are a professional, who is always on the move and wants a speaker to carry around with a great speaker and microphone, then get the EPOS Expand SP 30T.