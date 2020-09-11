HyperX Alloy Origins Core Tactile Mechanical Keyboard Review

HyperX Alloy Origins Core Technical Specifications

Backlighting: RGB LED

Form Factor: Tenkeyless

Operation Style: Tactile

Operating Force: 45G

Actuation point: 1.8mm

Total travel distance: 3.8mm

Lifespan (keystrokes): 80 million

Media Keys: Secondary

NGenuity Compatibility: Yes

Preset Lighting Profiles: 3x

USB 2.0 Pass-Through: No

Cable Type: Detachable (USB Type-C)

Design And Aesthetics

When it comes to build quality, I had one issue with any of the HyperX products that I have revived and this one is no different. The keyboard boasts a metal frame that is made using CNC technology and it also adds heft to the keyboard.

It comes in a matte black color and the keys offer a soft smudge-free finish. The keyboard comes with an RGB backlight with an individual LED on every key. When the brightness of the keys is set to the highest, it can light up the entire gaming setup.

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core is a compact keyboard and it does not offer a dedicated numerical pad, which could be a deal-breaker for some. However, I did not miss that feature as I am used to the compact laptops that usually skips the num pad.

Another interesting design element of the Alloy Origins Core is that it comes with a detachable USB cable with a type-C port on the one side and a USB-A port on the other side. The cable that comes with the keyboard is of a high-quality and it can also be used to charge tablets and smartphones as well.

If you are someone who travels a lot for LAN parties and carries your own keyboard, then this is a godsend feature. Having a detachable cable will be helpful while packing and carrying in a backpack.

Linear Vs Tactile Keys

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core comes with the HyperX Aqua keys that are also known as tactile switches. Linear and tactile are the two major types of mechanical keys. Linear keys are known for speed and tactile keys are known for accuracy.

The HyperX Aqua keys are tactile keys that serve two major purposes. Unlike a HyperX Red keys, which are slightly faster and works best while gaming, the HyperX Aqua keys sacrifices the speed for being more accurate.

With HyperX Red or linear key, there will be no bump in the key travel, hence it is much faster. Similarly, there will a slight bump on HyperX Aqua or tactile key and you get an instant confirmation from the keys the stroke has been registered or not.

The red keys are for those who are purely into gaming, where one might have to press single key multiple times. Whereas the aqua keys offer great performance while gaming and while typing.

Though both key types should work well in normal day-to-day usage, the Aqua keys will ensure that if the keystroke has been registered with every single click.

My Experience

Besides gaming, I mainly used this keyboard for typing and I have to say that it met my expectations. I migrated from the HyperX Alloy Origins Core with HyperX Red switch keyboard to the HyperX Alloy Core Origins with the HyperX Aqua switch keyboard and the difference was very narrow.

The HyperX Aqua switch is claimed to offer that tactile feedback with each keypress when compared to the HyperX Red switch, I didn't feel much of a difference with fast typing or gaming experience. However, while comparing hand-in-hand, I was able to feel a slight click after applying the operating force of 45g.

This was mainly due to the fact that even with different key switches, both variants of the HyperX Alloy Origins Core has an operating force of 45g and a total key travel distance of 3.8mm with an actuation point of 1.8mm. So, no matter what variant of the Alloy Core Origins you get, you will get one of the best typing and gaming experience.

Using The Keyboard With Windows And Mac

I tested this keyboard mostly with Windows laptops and I had no issues and installing NGENUITY Software gave me more options to control and customize the lighting. If you are using a HyperX mouse, then you can sync those two to work in tandem with each other.

As this keyboard comes with a Windows key layout, it is not recommended to use it with a Mac. However, out of my curiosity, I tested it with the MacBook Pro and it obviously didn't work properly. Though it lit up and all the alphabets worked, I was not able to use Alt, Ctrl, Shift, Tab, and other functional keys.

So, only buy this keyboard if you have a Windows PC or laptop. If you want a mechanical keyboard that works with a Mac, there are a lot of options available from other brands.

Unlimited Customisation Options

One of the best reasons to get a mechanical keyboard from a known brand like HyperX is the number of customization options it offers. I am not talking about the RGB customization but the physical customization. You can get both first-party and third-party keycaps for the HyperX Alloy Origins Core for just a few hundred rupees to change the entire look and feel of the keyboard.

Depending on the keycaps, the keyboard would get a new look and feel and some of these keys also changes the way the light diffuses, improving the overall aesthetics. Down the lane, probably from two years after the purchase the keys could lose their shine and all you have to do is to upgrade the keys, and voila you have a new keyboard.

Verdict: For Typers And Gamers

Some get a mechanical keyboard for that tactile feel while some for that sound that each keypress makes. I like the overall form factor on how it is very compact and easy to carry around inside a laptop backpack and the sturdy build quality also ensures extended life spam.

If you already have the HyperX Alloy Origins Core with the HyperX Red keys, then I don't see a point in getting this. However, if you are looking for a new mechanical keyboard with the amazing build quality and a compact form factor for both typing and gaming, then this is the one to get.