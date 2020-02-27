Just In
- 2 hrs ago Best 6GB RAM Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 12,000
-
- 7 hrs ago HTC Wildfire R70 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched In India
- 8 hrs ago Videocon D2h Recharge Plans: Best Videocon D2h Packs, Offers, Price & Channels List And Validity
- 8 hrs ago Tenda F6 Wireless N300 Router Review: Basic Router And Repeater For All
Don't Miss
- Movies TRP Toppers Online: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai At The Top Spot; Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Re-enters
- News Delhi violence: Volunteers bring much-needed food, medicines to riot-affected
- Sports ICC T20 Rankings: Rahul remains number two batsman in T20s, Kohli static at ninth spot
- Lifestyle Anushka Sharma's Sequinned White Dress Is What We Want To Update Our Wardrobe With
- Finance Axis Bank Appoints New CFO
- Automobiles New Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Turbo-Petrol Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 7.68 Lakh
- Travel Least Polluted Cities In India
- Education Top 20 Universities In Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020
HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review
Building a high-performance gaming computer is definitely one of the toughest things, especially while picking the components. A good gaming rig is incomplete if paired with a sloppy keyboard and mouse. HyperX is one of the gaming accessories brands that make SSD, RAM, mice, and keyboards.
- Solid Build Quality
- Bright LEDs
- Dedicated Gaming Mode
- No Programmable Keys
I have been testing the HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for the last few weeks. It was originally launched in India Rs. 10,990 and is currently available for around Rs. 8,500 on Amazon. One will really think about it before spending almost 10,000 for a keyboard? Is it worth the money? Let's learn about the same in this detailed review.
HyperX Alloy Origins Core Technical Specifications
- Switch Type -- HyperX Red
- Backlighting -- RGB LED
- Form Factor -- Tenkeyless
- Media Keys -- Secondary
- NGenuity Compatibility -- Yes
- Preset Lighting Profiles -- 3x
- USB 2.0 Pass-Through -- No
- Cable Type -- Detachable (USB Type-C)
Design And Build Quality: Impeccable Build, Compact Design
Out of all the mechanical keyboard that I have reviewed over the past few years, the HyperX Alloy Origins Core is the best build quality, which makes this gaming keyboard superior. The body/frame of the keyboard is made milled using aircraft-grade aluminum, which makes the product light and sturdy at the same time.
The keys on the keyboard are of the right size with a proper amount of curve that will improve the keystroke every time. The matte finish paint on the keyboard also helps hide fingerprints and smudges. The keys on the keyboard are big and bold, and the font used on the keyboard will further enhance the gaming vibe.
Another fancy feature of the HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Keyboard is that it comes with a detachable data cable with USB Type-C connectivity. This enables professional gamers to carry this keyboard with them without damaging the cord and the compact size is also an added benefit for those who like to take this keyboard to places.
The entire keyboard is black in color, which gives this keyboard a stealth look and definitely looks premium when compared to the close competitors. Another advantage that the HyperX Alloy Origins Core has over the contemporaries is that it offers three different tilt angles at 3 degrees, 7 degrees, and 11 degrees. This gives more options to the users and personally used this keyboard in 7 degrees angle that offers the right amount of slope to type a ton of content on the keyboard.
HyperX Alloy Origins Core Switch Quality: HyperX Red Switches Are Tactile And Clicky
The HyperX Alloy Origins Core Gaming Mechanical keyboard is based on HyperX Red switches, a custom linear style switches that are very accurate. These require an operating force of 45g, which means one needs to apply a minimum force of 45g to make a key click.
Compared to CHERRY MX Red / RGB Red, which is the most used switches on a high-end mechanical keyboard, the HyperX red switches offer a higher lifespan (80 million keystrokes) with a shorter actuation point of 1.8mm and a total travel distance of 3.8mm.
Some people use mechanical keyboards for the sound that they make. However, I am not a huge fan of that sound and the HyperX Alloy Origins Core isn't that loud. More than me, my colleagues appreciate this feature.
A mechanical keyboard with linear switches will be a lot helpful for playing games that require continuously repeated key-presses. However, one of the disadvantages of a keyboard with a linear switch compared to a keyboard with a tactile-style switch is the fact that a gamer will not get any sort of response from the keyboard regarding a confirmed key click.
If speed is all you need, then the HyperX Alloy Origins Core Gaming Mechanical keyboard with HyperX Red linear key switches is something that you will appreciate.
HyperX Alloy Origins Core Gaming Features: Gaming Mode Makes It Even Better
Have you ever lost a mission just because of the fact that your keyboard failed to register the keystroke? This is unlikely to happen with the HyperX Alloy Origins Core mechanical gaming keyboard, as it comes with a dedicated gaming mode that enables 100% anti-ghosting and N-key rollover functionality.
This makes sure that the keyboard records all the key presses even when they are pressed in a shorter span of time. This is achieved using a high-end processor that can process the signals quickly, which will help the gamers a lot.
HyperX Alloy Origins Core RGB Lighting: HyperX NGENUITY Software Makes It Easy to Customise
One of the most sort out features of a gaming keyboard is the RGB lighting. Most keyboards offer either three or four-zone RGB customization. On the HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, one can customize the individual keys as per one's taste using the HyperX NGENUITY software.
The keyboard can store up to three different RGB profiles. Besides controlling 16 million colors, the keyboard also offers four different levels of brightness. At the maximum brightness, its bright enough to light up your entire gaming setup.
HyperX Alloy Origins Core Non-Gaming Usage: Good For Long-Period Typing
Thanks to the lower activation force and a tactile feel, every write will enjoy typing on the HyperX Alloy Origins Core. Besides playing games, I wrote a 100s of articles using this keyboard and I am never going back to my regular keyboard.
Its compact offers a good amount of tactile, not that loud, and that more than enough for me to use this as my daily driver without any issue. I did face a bit of an issue for the first few hours, as I was using a non-mechanical keyboard prior to the HyperX Alloy Origins Core.
HyperX Alloy Origins Core Verdict: Seriously A Great Gaming Keyboard
I started this review by asking a question "should one spend almost Rs. 10,000" on a keyboard and the answer is yes if they want the best in the business. One can buy a cheap mechanical keyboard with cherry blue keys for a quarter of the price of the HyperX Alloy Origins Core. However, they will have some shortcomings for sure.
The only disadvantage that I can point out is the fact that the keyboard does have custom keys, which can be programmed. Besides, the HyperX Alloy Origins Core is definitely the keyboard that has come closest to my requirements and I highly recommend getting one if you are serious about gaming.
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
19,489
-
22,990
-
29,499
-
19,720
-
25,999
-
34,768
-
1,06,900
-
16,995
-
29,499
-
10,990
-
19,720
-
12,999
-
13,999
-
15,225
-
62,900
-
34,768
-
45,900
-
23,390
-
18,820
-
70,999
-
72,999
-
15,500
-
11,999
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
40,920
-
10,958