HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

HyperX Alloy Origins Core Technical Specifications

Switch Type -- HyperX Red

Backlighting -- RGB LED

Form Factor -- Tenkeyless

Media Keys -- Secondary

NGenuity Compatibility -- Yes

Preset Lighting Profiles -- 3x

USB 2.0 Pass-Through -- No

Cable Type -- Detachable (USB Type-C)

Design And Build Quality: Impeccable Build, Compact Design

Out of all the mechanical keyboard that I have reviewed over the past few years, the HyperX Alloy Origins Core is the best build quality, which makes this gaming keyboard superior. The body/frame of the keyboard is made milled using aircraft-grade aluminum, which makes the product light and sturdy at the same time.

The keys on the keyboard are of the right size with a proper amount of curve that will improve the keystroke every time. The matte finish paint on the keyboard also helps hide fingerprints and smudges. The keys on the keyboard are big and bold, and the font used on the keyboard will further enhance the gaming vibe.

Another fancy feature of the HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Keyboard is that it comes with a detachable data cable with USB Type-C connectivity. This enables professional gamers to carry this keyboard with them without damaging the cord and the compact size is also an added benefit for those who like to take this keyboard to places.

The entire keyboard is black in color, which gives this keyboard a stealth look and definitely looks premium when compared to the close competitors. Another advantage that the HyperX Alloy Origins Core has over the contemporaries is that it offers three different tilt angles at 3 degrees, 7 degrees, and 11 degrees. This gives more options to the users and personally used this keyboard in 7 degrees angle that offers the right amount of slope to type a ton of content on the keyboard.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core Switch Quality: HyperX Red Switches Are Tactile And Clicky

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core Gaming Mechanical keyboard is based on HyperX Red switches, a custom linear style switches that are very accurate. These require an operating force of 45g, which means one needs to apply a minimum force of 45g to make a key click.

Compared to CHERRY MX Red / RGB Red, which is the most used switches on a high-end mechanical keyboard, the HyperX red switches offer a higher lifespan (80 million keystrokes) with a shorter actuation point of 1.8mm and a total travel distance of 3.8mm.

Some people use mechanical keyboards for the sound that they make. However, I am not a huge fan of that sound and the HyperX Alloy Origins Core isn't that loud. More than me, my colleagues appreciate this feature.

A mechanical keyboard with linear switches will be a lot helpful for playing games that require continuously repeated key-presses. However, one of the disadvantages of a keyboard with a linear switch compared to a keyboard with a tactile-style switch is the fact that a gamer will not get any sort of response from the keyboard regarding a confirmed key click.

If speed is all you need, then the HyperX Alloy Origins Core Gaming Mechanical keyboard with HyperX Red linear key switches is something that you will appreciate.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core Gaming Features: Gaming Mode Makes It Even Better

Have you ever lost a mission just because of the fact that your keyboard failed to register the keystroke? This is unlikely to happen with the HyperX Alloy Origins Core mechanical gaming keyboard, as it comes with a dedicated gaming mode that enables 100% anti-ghosting and N-key rollover functionality.

This makes sure that the keyboard records all the key presses even when they are pressed in a shorter span of time. This is achieved using a high-end processor that can process the signals quickly, which will help the gamers a lot.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core RGB Lighting: HyperX NGENUITY Software Makes It Easy to Customise

One of the most sort out features of a gaming keyboard is the RGB lighting. Most keyboards offer either three or four-zone RGB customization. On the HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, one can customize the individual keys as per one's taste using the HyperX NGENUITY software.

The keyboard can store up to three different RGB profiles. Besides controlling 16 million colors, the keyboard also offers four different levels of brightness. At the maximum brightness, its bright enough to light up your entire gaming setup.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core Non-Gaming Usage: Good For Long-Period Typing

Thanks to the lower activation force and a tactile feel, every write will enjoy typing on the HyperX Alloy Origins Core. Besides playing games, I wrote a 100s of articles using this keyboard and I am never going back to my regular keyboard.

Its compact offers a good amount of tactile, not that loud, and that more than enough for me to use this as my daily driver without any issue. I did face a bit of an issue for the first few hours, as I was using a non-mechanical keyboard prior to the HyperX Alloy Origins Core.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core Verdict: Seriously A Great Gaming Keyboard

I started this review by asking a question "should one spend almost Rs. 10,000" on a keyboard and the answer is yes if they want the best in the business. One can buy a cheap mechanical keyboard with cherry blue keys for a quarter of the price of the HyperX Alloy Origins Core. However, they will have some shortcomings for sure.

The only disadvantage that I can point out is the fact that the keyboard does have custom keys, which can be programmed. Besides, the HyperX Alloy Origins Core is definitely the keyboard that has come closest to my requirements and I highly recommend getting one if you are serious about gaming.