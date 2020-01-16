ENGLISH

    HyperX Alloy Origins Core Gaming Mechanical Keyboard Launches For Rs. 10,900 In India

    HyperX, the gaming accessories brand has launched its new mechanical keyboard -- the HyperX Alloy Origins Core in India. This is the latest offering from the company, which uses red mechanical switches. The company claims that the keyboard can last really long and has a click rate of 80 million.

    HyperX Alloy Origins Core Gaming Mechanical Keyboard Launched In India

     

    Do note that, this is a very expensive mechanical keyboard, as it retails for Rs. 10,900 and it has all the bells and whistles that a high-end gamer might look for on a keyboard. This keyboard offers RGB exposed backlit keys that offer brighter illumination with different levels of brightness.

    Each of the keys are made using high-quality materials and the base of the keyboard uses the aircraft-grade aluminum body. It comes with a detachable cable with a USB Type-C cable on the one end and a USB-A on the other end with braided protection.

    The HyperX Alloy Origins Core comes with a custom gaming mode that allows users to enable or disable certain keys, depending on the requirement. There is a dedicated macro keys row and each key can be programmed to do certain tasks using HyperX NGENUITY software.

    "HyperX is excited to release the new Alloy Origins Core featuring HyperX red mechanical switches. The Alloy Origins Core was designed specifically for TKL keyboard fans, offering gamers a high-performance HyperX RGB tenkeyless keyboard option."

    Hardware Specifications

    • Switch: HyperX Red Switch
    • Type: Mechanical
    • Backlight: DIP RGB LED
    • Light effects: Per key RGB lighting1 and 5 brightness levels.
    • Onboard memory: 3 profiles o Connection type: USB Type-C to USB Type-A
    • Anti-ghosting: 100% anti-ghosting
    • Key rollover: N-key mode
    • LED indicator: Yes
    • Media control: Yes
    • Game Mode: Yes
    • OS compatibility: Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7
    • Switch: HyperX Red Switch
    • Operation Style: Linear
    • Actuation Force: 45g
    • Key Travel Distance: 1.8 mm
    • Total Travel: 3.8 mm
    • Life Span (Keystrokes): 80 million

    Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 13:59 [IST]
