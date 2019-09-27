Just In
HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB RAM Review: Light Up Your Gaming PC
RGB customization has become a norm for PC gaming enthusiasts. They can now get their hands on RGB monitors, RGB mouse, RGB keyboard, RGB GPU, RGB cooler, and even RGB SSDs. Kingston has officially launched the HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB in India and we have been testing it for sometimes now.
- RGB Lighting
- Support for XMP Profile
- Solid Build
- A Bit Expensive
- Prices vary from site to site
Does the HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB compromises with the functionality compared to a standard RAM stick? And how does it perform compared to the competition? Here is our detailed review of the latest RGB RAM in the market.
Specifications
- Speed - 2933MHz, 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3600MHz, 4000MHz
- CAS Latencies - 15, 16, 17, 19
- Voltages - 1.2V, 1.35V
- Height - 42.2mm
- Warranty - Lifetime
Design -- Typical RAM Style With An Attitude
If these RAM sticks are not placed inside a PC, they look like a typical full-sized DDR4 RAM with metal casing to help heat dissipation. The RAM is available in either 8GB or 16GB capacity and the company also sells a bundle of two, offering a total of 16GB or 32GB RAM.
The HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB can be customized using the HyperX NGENUITY software. Do note that, the software is only available for Windows OS. The company claims that the RGB memory will work with motherboards manufactured by Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte. We tested the RAM on an Asus motherboard and we did not have any issues.
Installation Process -- Plug And Play
The HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB RAM is a plug-and-play RAM. To install these sticks, turn off your PC and insert the sticks into the RAM slots. Make sure that you hear a click sound and the sticks are inserted properly.
If you are using two RAM sticks, then depending on the motherboard the sticks have to be inserted in slot 1 and slot 2 or slot 1 and slot 3.
Performance -- Supports XPM Profile
The HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB RAM can run at multiple frequencies at either 1.2V or 1.35V. Besides, it also supports Intel XMP-profiles with one-touch overclocking support.
Typically, the RAM will run at 2400MHz and 2666MHz and enabling the XMP profile can take the frequency up to 4000MHz. Do note that, you need to have an XMP-ready motherboard and GPU to overclock the RAM.
Benchmarking
On Memory Mark, the HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB RAM scored 1902 points with 57 percentile. This benchmark platform tests different aspects of the RAM like database operation, uncached memory read, memory threaded, and other parameters to give an overall score.
On UserBenchmark, the RAM scored 83.5 percentile with 88.1ns latency. According to the benchmark, the RAM has performed significantly better than the competition.
Verdict
Though the USP of the HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB RAM is the RGB lighting support, the RAM does not compromise on the performance, which is a good thing.
As expected, the HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB RAM is priced slightly higher than a typical DDR4 RAM which is forgivable given the additional functionality. If you are into PC modification and love to see RGB light everywhere, then, the HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB RAM is definitely a worthy product.
