HyperX Fury DDR4 RGB Memories Goes Official: Price Starts At Rs. 4,900

HyperX -- the brand known for gaming-PC peripherals has officially launched its Fury DDR4 RGB memories in India. The RGB RAM sticks will be available in various configurations, starting from 8GB. Here is everything you need to know about the product.

Features And Specifications

As the name suggests, these memory sticks come with programmable RGB lighting. The company claims that the HyperX Fury DDR4 RGB RAM is one of the most affordable options in the market with support for customizable lighting. The lighting effect can be tweaked by downloading the HyperX NGENUITY app (available on the HyperX website).

As per the technicalities, the RAM sticks do work with Intel and AMD platform without any issue. Besides, these sticks are XPM ready, making them easy to overclock on the Intel platform. The RAM can run at both 1.2Volts and 1.35Volts (after overclocking).

The HyperX Fury DDR4 RGB also supports different frequencies, starting from 2400MHz and it goes up to 3466 MHz. One of the unique factors about these RAM sticks is that 100 percent of these sticks are factory tested. On top of that, the company also offers a lifetime warranty as well.

Price And Availability

The HyperX Fury DDR4 RGB RAM is currently available via various offline vendors and online e-commerce websites. The 8GB model retails for Rs. 4,900. The RAM is available as a single 8GB or 16GB stick. Besides, the company also sells in kits of 2 and kits of 4 offering up to 32/64GB memory.

8GB x 1 = 8GB

16GB x 1 = 16GB

8GB x 2 = 16GB

16GB x 2 = 32GB

8GB x 4 = 32GB

16GB x 4 = 64GB

At The Launch, HyperX Said

The HyperX team is excited to expand our HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB lineup for the next generation of PC enthusiasts who continually want the absolute best performance possible from their system. These new models featuring a fully customizable RGB style with HyperX performance DDR4 make for the ultimate pairing.

Our Opinion On The HyperX Fury DDR4 RGB RAM

The HyperX Fury DDR4 RGB seems like a good option, especially for those who are planning to build a new gaming PC with RGB lighting system. Though one can get an 8GB RAM at a much lower price, they might not offer a lifetime warranty as the HyperX does.

