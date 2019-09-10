ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HyperX Fury DDR4 RGB Memories Goes Official: Price Starts At Rs. 4,900

    By
    |

    HyperX -- the brand known for gaming-PC peripherals has officially launched its Fury DDR4 RGB memories in India. The RGB RAM sticks will be available in various configurations, starting from 8GB. Here is everything you need to know about the product.

    HyperX Fury DDR4 RGB Memories Goes Official: Price Starts At Rs. 4,900

     

    Features And Specifications

    As the name suggests, these memory sticks come with programmable RGB lighting. The company claims that the HyperX Fury DDR4 RGB RAM is one of the most affordable options in the market with support for customizable lighting. The lighting effect can be tweaked by downloading the HyperX NGENUITY app (available on the HyperX website).

    As per the technicalities, the RAM sticks do work with Intel and AMD platform without any issue. Besides, these sticks are XPM ready, making them easy to overclock on the Intel platform. The RAM can run at both 1.2Volts and 1.35Volts (after overclocking).

    The HyperX Fury DDR4 RGB also supports different frequencies, starting from 2400MHz and it goes up to 3466 MHz. One of the unique factors about these RAM sticks is that 100 percent of these sticks are factory tested. On top of that, the company also offers a lifetime warranty as well.

    Price And Availability

    The HyperX Fury DDR4 RGB RAM is currently available via various offline vendors and online e-commerce websites. The 8GB model retails for Rs. 4,900. The RAM is available as a single 8GB or 16GB stick. Besides, the company also sells in kits of 2 and kits of 4 offering up to 32/64GB memory.

    • 8GB x 1 = 8GB
    • 16GB x 1 = 16GB
    • 8GB x 2 = 16GB
    • 16GB x 2 = 32GB
    • 8GB x 4 = 32GB
    • 16GB x 4 = 64GB

    At The Launch, HyperX Said

    The HyperX team is excited to expand our HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB lineup for the next generation of PC enthusiasts who continually want the absolute best performance possible from their system. These new models featuring a fully customizable RGB style with HyperX performance DDR4 make for the ultimate pairing.

     

    Our Opinion On The HyperX Fury DDR4 RGB RAM

    The HyperX Fury DDR4 RGB seems like a good option, especially for those who are planning to build a new gaming PC with RGB lighting system. Though one can get an 8GB RAM at a much lower price, they might not offer a lifetime warranty as the HyperX does.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: hyperx ram gaming news
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 17:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue