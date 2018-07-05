HyperX Predator RGB DDR4 Memory modules launched starting Rs. 16,000

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, has announced the launch of the Predator DDR4 RGB Memory modules. This lineup of memory modules features industry-leading HyperX Infrared Sync technology. It is ultra-fast with in terms of performance and is an upgrade in terms of both of system speed and style.

These new memory modules from HyperX are 100% factory tested for speed and backed by a lifetime warranty to give users the best computing experience with the maximum peace of mind. The HyperX Predator RGB DDR4 Memory modules are available in three capacities. The 8GB (single modules) is. 16,000, the 16GB (kit of two) is priced at Rs. 20,000 and the 32GB (kit of four) is priced at Rs. 31,000 respectively.

HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB features

The new HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB is equipped with a LED light bar with fluid RGB lighting effects. The memory is compatible with lighting control software from a range of motherboard vendors including Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, and MSI Mystic Light Sync. Additional information about software and motherboard compatibility is available on the HyperX website.

Powered directly from the motherboard, the HyperX Infrared Sync Technology provides an enhanced visual experience by keeping the module lighting in sync. Designed to perform using DDR4 1.35V settings on a variety of DDR4 motherboards, the HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB memory backed by a lifetime warranty, free technical support and legendary reliability.

HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB is thoroughly tested and designed to complement the latest Intel and AMD platforms to provide faster gaming, video editing, rendering and better performance. It also features Intel XMP-ready profiles optimized for Intel's latest platform, allowing gamers and overclockers to further personalize their gaming visual experience and customize their PCs and system builds.