Zebronics launches 'Phobos' gaming mouse with RGB lights

Zebronics which is an IT and gaming peripherals brand has launched 'Phobos' gaming mouse for the Indian market recently. The gaming grade USB mouse comes with 4000 DPI sensor and features 8 buttons along with 11 RGB modes and ergonomic design for an immersive gaming experience. The 'Phobos' gaming mouse is the company's latest addition to the list of its gaming product that is dubbed as Gamer's dream.

The Gamer's Dream series includes a wide range of gaming accessories including cabinets, keyboards, headphones etc and is designed specifically for the gaming enthusiast masses. Adding to the list is the 'Phobos' gaming mouse.

As mentioned above the Zebronics 'Phobos' gaming mouse offers an ergonomic design and has eight buttons for multiple functionalities.

When it comes to the placement of keys, then three of them are placed on the left of the mouse along with a scroll wheel that doubles up as a button. There are two buttons below the scroll wheel which is used for increasing or decreasing the DPI apart from the usual left and right click buttons. When we speak about the DPI switch then the mouse has 4000 DPI gaming grade sensor which helps a gamer with precise movement. The DPI switch is essential for the gamers as it also helps the gamer to toggle between preset DPI during the gameplay. The mouse also has a customizable indicator for DPI. The gaming mouse also features RGB LED that has 11 different modes.

The mouse features a windows software along with a macro editor and recorder that helps in performing certain functions. It also comes with DPI preset selector with color indication, which can be also customized. The mouse comes with RGB LED lights which can also be customized for the kind of effect that a gamer requires. The mouse settings like scroll speed, sensitivity, polling rate can be customized and it comes with profile support too.

Commenting on the new addition to the gaming category, Mr. Pradeep Doshi, Director - Zebronics, says "We've made waves in the market with our premium gaming range known for its supreme build, style, functionality and designed to meet the needs of the gaming community just like our high-end gaming mouse 'Phobos' which comes with multiple features that can be customized along with an ergonomic build and style with RGB LED factor which every gamer wants".

This product is available at leading retail stores across India at a price of Rs 1,999.