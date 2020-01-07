HyperX Launches Host Of Gaming Accessories At CES 2020 News oi-Vivek

HyperX gaming PC accessories brand has launched an entire range of PC gaming products and accessories at CES 2020. The company will be showcasing these products at the exhibition and these products will go on sale by late 2020 through select channels in select countries. Here are some of the interesting products that HyperX unveiled at CES 2020.

HyperX Cloud Flight S

This is the latest wireless gaming headset from the company, with a battery life of 30 hours on a single charge. Besides, these headphones also support Qi-based wireless charging with fast wired charging.

The ear cups on the HyperX Cloud Flight support 90degree rotation with virtual 7.1 surround sound support. These headphones come with a massive 50mm driver and broadcast audio at 2.4 GHz. The headphone comes with a detachable microphone with a physical mute button and an LED indicator.

According to the brand, the HyperX Cloud FlightTM S is compatible with PC, PS4, and PS4 Pro. The headphones can also be fine-tuned using HyperX NGENUITY software.

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard

The HyperX Alloy Origins is a full-fledged gaming keyboard that uses HyperX Aqua mechanical switches. The entire keyboard is RGB light supported and it uses exposed backlit keycaps for better lighting and offers 5 different brightness levels.

The entire body of the keyboard is made using solid aluminum and the company includes a USB Type-C to USB-A cable in the retail package. The keyboard has an onboard memory that lets users save up to 3 different profiles. This is a 100 percent anti-ghosting keyboard with a full N-key rollover.

HyperX Pulsefire Raid

The HyperX Pulsefire Raid is a gaming mouse with 11 programmable buttons. The mouse is powered by the Pixart 3389 sensor, capable of offering a max DPI of 16,000 and it can be programmed using HyperX NGENUITY software. The mouse is also an RGB backlit one with support for custom lighting effects.

HyperX FURY Ultra

The HyperX FURY Ultra is a gaming mouse pad with a 360-degree RGB LED light ring. The surface of the mouse pad is made using a micro-textured anti-slip rubber that ensures smooth scrolling while playing games.

New HyperX FURY DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB Speeds

These are DDR4 RAM sticks from HyperX with a maximum frequency of 3600MHz and 3733MHz on the base variant and the speed variant, respectively. These RAM sticks also support RGB lighting and comes in 8GB and 16GB modules and can work with both Intel and AMD based computers.

New HyperX Impact DDR4 SODIMM Capacity Additions

These can be used to increase the RAM capacity on compact PCs. The HyperX Impact DDR4 SODIMM Capacity Addition is a plug and play accessory with support for RAM overclocking with support from both Ryzen and Intel XMP-ready profiles with up to 64GB.

HyperX ChargePlay Clutch for Nintendo Switch

As the name suggests, the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch for Nintendo Switch is a stand/base for the Nintendo Switch. The ChargePlay Clutch houses a user-replaceable 6,000 mAh battery with an LED light and a USB Type-C connector. There is also a kickstand for those who want to play games in tabletop mode.

HyperX ChargePlay Clutch for Mobile

The HyperX ChargePlay Clutch for Mobile is a charger stand for smartphones with built-in Qi wireless charging support. It comes with a 3,000 mAh battery and a USB A-port, which can be used to charge USB peripherals.

