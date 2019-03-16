HyperX Cloud Earbuds gaming headphones launched in India for Rs 5,990 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The earbuds are compatible with Nintendo Switch, tablets and smartphones with 3.5mm ports.

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston has launched its new gaming audio product in the Indian market. Adding on to existing 'Cloud' lineup of audio accessories, the company has introduced Cloud Earbuds gaming headsets. The latest earbuds come following the launch of HyperX CloudX gaming headset which was designed specifically for Xbox gaming console.

The new HyperX Cloud Earbuds are primarily developed for the Nintendo Switch and the mobile gamers in the market. The earbuds come with soft silicone ear tips which will allow the users to carry on with the gameplay sessions for longer durations without any discomfort. The Cloud earbuds come with an in-line microphone. The in-line mic allows direct connectivity for voice chat function that comes to Nintendo Switch. Besides, the in-line microphone can also be used to answer calls on the mobile with which it is connected. There is a single key for calling and streaming media.

The earbuds include a rubberized, tangle-free cable connection that features a 90-degree angled plug for an optimized for handheld devices. The earbuds cable measure at 1.2m which is a standard measurement for the wired earphones in the market. The Clod Earbuds wired gaming headset has a frequency response of 20Hz-20,000Hz and delivers an impedance of 65 ohms. The earbuds are compatible with Nintendo Switch, tablets and smartphones with 3.5mm ports.

As for the pricing and availability, the Cloud Earbuds carries a price tag of Rs 5,990 in the Indian market. The gaming earphones can be purchased from both online as well as offline retail stores in the country.