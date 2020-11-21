Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD Review: Must-Have Component For A Gaming PC

Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD Specifications

Form Factor: M.2 2280

Interface: NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 Lanes

Capacities2: 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB

Controller: SMI 2262EN

NAND: 96-layer 3D TLC

Encrypted: AES-XTS 256 bit

Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD Performance

The Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD is the latest M.2 storage solution from Kingston. The company claims that the 500GB version of the KC2500 can achieve up to 3,500/2,500MB/s read and write speeds. When it comes to random 4K read/write speed, the KC 2500 claims to offer 375,000/300,000 IOPS.

In our testing, we were able to achieve these numbers. On CrystalDiskMark 7.0, the SSD posted a read and write speed of 3440.48/2538.48. The read speed is slightly slower than the claimed numbers, but with the write speed, the Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD has even outperformed the company's claims, which makes it a good product.

Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD Performance Comparision

When we compared the performance of the Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD to the Samsung 970 EVO Plus, which is slightly cheaper than the KC2500, Kingston's product does outperform the Samsung's offering.

In both random read and write test, the c is slightly ahead. Though the performance difference between these two SSDs might not make much of a difference in real-world, it does show that the Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD is slightly ahead of the curve.

Conclusion

If you are picking parts for a gaming PC or planning to upgrade your already existing laptop or computer, then the Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD looks like a compelling product for sure. It offers best-in-class read and write speed. On top of that, it also has built-in Microsoft eDrive support.

Not just for a new PC, the Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD can improve the OS boot speed and can load games quickly. As this is an NVMe SSD, it will also consume less power when compared to an HDD.