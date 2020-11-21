Just In
Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD Review: Must-Have Component For A Gaming PC
Building a gaming PC in 2020 is a confusing task for sure, especially choosing between the right CPU and right GPU which both fits the bill and offers best-in-class performance. However, there is one thing that is less worrying while building a gaming PC is choosing your storage solution.
- Universal formfactor
- Affordable
- Best-in-class read and write speed
- No built-in heat sink
The price of the SSD has come down a lot in the last few years. We now have plenty of offerings that use the latest storage technology which helps with the PC boot time and game loading time. Kingston is one such brand, and it recently launched the Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD in India.
The Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD is available with multiple SKUs in the country starting from 250GB, and it goes up to 2000GB or 2TB. The price starts at Rs. 5,579 for the 250GB model. We have been testing the Kingston KC2500 500GB NVMe SSD in our gaming RIG and here is the full review of the same, which retails for Rs. 9,639 on Amazon.
Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD Specifications
- Form Factor: M.2 2280
- Interface: NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 Lanes
- Capacities2: 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB
- Controller: SMI 2262EN
- NAND: 96-layer 3D TLC
- Encrypted: AES-XTS 256 bit
Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD Performance
The Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD is the latest M.2 storage solution from Kingston. The company claims that the 500GB version of the KC2500 can achieve up to 3,500/2,500MB/s read and write speeds. When it comes to random 4K read/write speed, the KC 2500 claims to offer 375,000/300,000 IOPS.
In our testing, we were able to achieve these numbers. On CrystalDiskMark 7.0, the SSD posted a read and write speed of 3440.48/2538.48. The read speed is slightly slower than the claimed numbers, but with the write speed, the Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD has even outperformed the company's claims, which makes it a good product.
Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD Performance Comparision
When we compared the performance of the Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD to the Samsung 970 EVO Plus, which is slightly cheaper than the KC2500, Kingston's product does outperform the Samsung's offering.
In both random read and write test, the c is slightly ahead. Though the performance difference between these two SSDs might not make much of a difference in real-world, it does show that the Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD is slightly ahead of the curve.
Conclusion
If you are picking parts for a gaming PC or planning to upgrade your already existing laptop or computer, then the Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD looks like a compelling product for sure. It offers best-in-class read and write speed. On top of that, it also has built-in Microsoft eDrive support.
Not just for a new PC, the Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD can improve the OS boot speed and can load games quickly. As this is an NVMe SSD, it will also consume less power when compared to an HDD.
