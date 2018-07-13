Kingston launches its A1000 entry-level NVME PCIe SSD In India

Kingston, known for memory products and technology solutions has launched its A1000 PCIe NVMe SSD in India. This is Kingston's first entry-level consumer-grade PCIe NVMe SSD with 3D NAND in M.2 form factor.

It offers speeds of up to 1500MB/s (R) and 1000MB/s (W) which are twice as fast as a SATA-based SSD and 20X faster than a traditional hard drive. The Kingston A1000 SSD is available in 240GB, 480GB and 960GB capacities at MRPs of INR 12000, INR 21,800 and INR 40,650 respectively. It is backed by a limited five-year warranty and free technical support.

The single-sided M.2 2280 (22mm x 80mm) form factor makes A1000 ideal for notebooks and systems with limited space. The PCIe NVMe drive features a Gen 3.0 x2 interface, 4-channel Phison 5008 controller, and 3D NAND Flash. It delivers 2x the performance of SATA SSDs with read/write speeds up to 1500MB/s and 1000MB/s.

As Kingston's newest SSD A1000 is designed with 3D NAND Flash memory. It provides consumers with the benefit of PCIe performance at about the same price as SATA. Consumers can replace a hard drive with A1000 and have the storage for applications, videos, photos and more.

Sequential Read/Write

240GB: up to 1,500/800MB/s

480GB: up to 1,500/900MB/s

960GB: up to 1,500/1,000MB/s

Random 4K Read/Write

240GB: up to 100,000/80,000MB/s

480GB: up to 100,000/90,000MB/s

960GB: up to 120,000/100,000MB/s

Part Number Capacity MRP (INR) SA1000M8/240G 240GB A1000 SSD 12,000 SA1000M8/480G 480GB A1000 SSD 21,800 SA1000M8/960G 960GB A1000 SSD 40,650

Based on "out-of-box performance" using a SATA Rev 3.0 / PCIe 3.0 motherboard. Speed may vary due to host hardware, software, and usage. IOMETER Random 4K Read/Write is based on 8GB partition.

Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products.

Limited warranty based on 5 years or "SSD Life Remaining" which can be found using the Kingston SSD Manager (Kingston.com/SSDManager). A new, unused product will show a wear indicator value of one hundred (100), whereas a product that has reached its endurance limit of program-erase cycles will show a wear indicator value of one. See Kingston.com/wa for details.