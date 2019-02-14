Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse review: Best in the business

Specifications

DPI: 16,000 HERO 16K Sensor

Sensor: Optical

Microprocessor: 32-bit ARM

Interface: USB

USB report rate: 1000 Hz (1ms)

USB data format: 16 bits/axis

Max. acceleration: > 40 G2Tested on Logitech G240 Gaming Mouse Pad

Max. speed: > 400 IPS3Tested on Logitech G240 Gaming Mouse Pad

Buttons: 11

Ergonomic: Right-handed

Weight:4.30 oz (121 g), mouse only

Optional extra weights: up to 18g (5x3.6g)

Cable length: 7 ft (2.10 m)

Design

The Logitech G502 Hero looks and feels similar to the Logitech G502, which was launched in early 2013. The Logitech G502 Hero is designed to offer a comfortable grip while gaming with an exhaustive set of programmable buttons via Logitech Gaming Software (available for Mac and Windows OS).

The entire mouse is made using high-quality plastic with a rubber-like textured finish on the side-ways. Having textured runner like finish does improve the overall handling of the mouse, especially with the continues usage.

The Logitech G502 Hero is a medium-sized mouse, which offers enough grip even for those who have smaller hands. In my testing period, I felt that the overall form factor of the mouse is perfect for those who use the mouse with the right hand.

One unique feature about the Logitech G502 Hero is the ability to add weight (included in the retail package), to increase the overall weight of the mouse.

Scroll wheel

The Logitech G502 Hero has a metal scroll wheel with a textured finish. The scroll wheel can be used in smooth scrolling or notched scrolling with a single click of a button, located on top of the scroll wheel.

The Logitech G502 Hero offers the most fluid scrolling compared to any other mouse that I have used in my entire life. Smooth scrolling will be useful, especially while scrolling through a document or a web-page. Notched scrolling will come handy while playing games (to switch between weapons).

Hero 16K sensor

Hero 16K sensor is the heart of the Logitech G502 Hero, which is a high-end and most advanced optical sensor from Logitech. The Hero 16K sensor offers faster frame-rate processing, which an option to change the DPI using the Logitech Gaming Software.

I was able to switch between 100 to 16,000 DPI, depending on the app or the game I was running. Due to the 1ms USB response rate, the mouse feels fast, and I thoroughly enjoyed the Logitech G502 Hero while gaming.

Programmable buttons

The Logitech G502 Hero comes with a total of 11 buttons which are programmable using Logitech Gaming Software. I was able to programme these buttons to specific tasks on specific games (weapon reloading, couching, checking status, and more).

I was able to create different profiles (DPI, programmed buttons) using Logitech Gaming Software to cater to my requirements. Switching between the profiles is also easy.

RGB lighting

Like most of the premium gaming mouse, the Logitech G502 Hero supports RGB lighting. Using Logitech Gaming Software (LIGHTSYNC RGB), I was able to choose between 16.8 million colors with a click of a button.

The RGB lighting on the G502 is Hero is not protruding, unlike some gaming mouse, which is good and a bad thing.

Verdict

Hands down, the Logitech G502 Hero is one of the best-wired gaming mouse available in the country. It has a faster sensor, it looks modern, and offers a lot of customization options.

However, the Logitech G502 Hero costs a bit more compared to other gaming mice in the market. If you are in the market, looking for a high-end gaming mouse, then the Logitech G502 Hero might be the right choice.