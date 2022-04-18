Oppo Enco Air2 Pro Review: Snug-Fit Earbuds With Bass Boost

To note, the Oppo Enco Air2 Pro launched alongside the Oppo F21 Pro series. The earbuds are currently priced at Rs. 3,499, making it slightly more expensive than other similar gadgets on the market. I've been using the Oppo Enco Air2 Pro earbuds for a while now, exploring everything the device has to offer. Here's the review of the same.

Oppo Enco Air2 Pro: Design

Oppo has brought in a new design for its latest audio accessory. The earbuds come with a bubble-shaped charging case. The case features a translucent design, which makes it unique. Plus, the case is built with a diagonal structure, which makes room for the large earbuds while still being compact at it.

The Oppo Enco Air2 Pro earbuds' design is the key highlight here. Oppo has brought in 12.4mm titanized diaphragm drivers, which claim to offer a vibration area 89% larger than that of typical 9 mm diaphragm drivers. The earbuds also include IP54 certification, protecting them from dust, water, and sweat.

I found the Oppo Enco Air2 Pro earbuds to be very comfortable, even while walking or jogging. I was afraid the earbuds might fall if I walked or ran fast - but the design ensured they stayed in my ears at all times. Plus, these are skin-friendly silicone ear tips and are available in multiple sizes to suit all audiences.

Oppo Enco Air2 Pro: Performance

The performance of the Oppo Enco Air2 Pro is commendable. The simple gestures and tapping on the earbuds can take all your commands. One of the features I loved about the earbuds is the smart in-ear detection, which stops the media as soon as you remove one of the earbuds. You can also click photos remotely with just a few taps on the earbuds - making it the perfect Bluetooth accessory to click pictures.

More importantly, the audio delivery on the Oppo Enco Air2 Pro is excellent. I used the earbuds for several activities, including listing to music, movies, and even while gaming. The superior bass makes it the perfect audio accessory. The Active Noise Cancellation makes the overall experience even better, especially when you're using the earbuds in crowded places.

I also used the Oppo earbuds to make a few phone calls - and the experience was better than any other earbuds I've used. This is also because Oppo has included dual-mic AI noise cancellation, specifically for calls. This new feature enhances the overall experience of phone calls, even if the external environment is noisy.

Oppo Enco Air2 Pro: Battery Backup

The battery on TWS earbuds is one of the most important factors. Here, Oppo has enhanced the overall battery performance of the Enco Air 2 Pro, claiming to offer seven hours of continuous music playback and 28 hours of playback with the battery case. However, I found the battery to drain out just after four hours.

Oppo also claims to offer two hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. I found this to be close to accurate, as I could get more than an hour of playback with 10 minutes of charging. Overall, the battery is pretty decent, however, it's not as powerful as the company claims. If you're going to use it for long hours, make sure the battery case is nearby.

Oppo Enco Air2 Pro: Verdict

My experience with the Oppo Enco Air2 Pro has surely been enjoyable, especially in terms of comfort and the audio output. The superior bass, snug-fit design, and overall audio delivery are commendable with the new Oppo earbuds. While Oppo has brought in new technologies here, the earbuds are slightly expensive than the other similar devices in the market.

For instance, the Oppo Enco Air2 is priced at Rs. 2,499. Buyers can also check out options from Noise, JBL, and Sony under Rs. 3,000. If you're an Oppo fan - getting the Enco Air2 Pro makes a great accessory for your Oppo phone.